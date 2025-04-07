Video: Watch a New Look at TAKE THE LEAD at Paper Mill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a new preview of Take the Lead, the musical adaptation of the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas. Starring 3LW and Cheetah Girls member Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Savy Jackson, Tam Mutu, and more, the production is now running at Paper Mill Playhouse through April 27.

The footage comes after a preview of Bailon-Houghton singing "Hold, Please" and "My Kids" was released last week.

Set in the pulsating heart of New York City, this electrifying tale is the true story of Pierre Dulaine, a former professional dancer who, against all odds, brought the art of ballroom dance into New York City public schools.

This world-premiere musical spotlights a dynamic fusion of ballroom and hip-hop in its music and choreography with a book by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins and a score by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now. Take the Lead is co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber and Maria Torres and directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.