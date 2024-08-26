Review: INSPECTOR SNOW AND TOTO, TOO at The Lantern Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Community outreach is very important to Broadway World, and I love seeing shows that give accessibility of the arts to everyone. Afterall, we all need to find our people, and the younger you can find your place in the world, we are all better for it. So, I was delighted to be invited to see INSPECTOR SNOW AND TOTO, TOO by Skip Chalker with The Lantern Theatre in Conway, which was performed for one weekend only, Aug. 16-18. Directors Jessica Miller, Rachel McKee and Shua Miller did an amazing job with these kids. It warms my heart to see these kids pouring out their thespian hearts to a very appreciative crowd. It was a lot of fun.

Detectives Inspector Snow (Madeline Baggett) and Sergeant Merryman (Danni Logan) are transferred to the Oz division and must deal with the oddities in this magical location. For their first assignment, the Wicked Witch of the West (Lauren Phelps) tells the detectives that shoes have been stolen, so they decide to investigate. The Officer (Mark Gadberry) brings in various suspects in for question, including Coward Lee Lion (Andrew Knudsen), Scarecrow (Eamon Larsen), Tin Woodsman (Alex Booker), Guardian Of The Emerald Gate (Jamesyn Shaw), Lollipop Man (Beau Gadberry), Toto (Niall Larsen), Stu The Mechanic (Declan Werner), Dorothy (Isla Forrester), Queen of the Flying Monkeys (Dylan Goodeye), and Glinda (Gracie Trentacosta). One by one they all give their thoughts on the theft. Did Dorothy really steal the shoes? What do we really know about Dorothy anyway? Is Dorothy a witch? Why does the Wicked Witch want the shoes? Inspector Snow not only gets to the bottom of this query, but also learns to vibe with the inhabitants of Oz.

I was just as proud of these kids as if they were my own. They embraced their characters, gave great attitudes and worked well as an ensemble. They looked like they were having a glorious time and told the story like they were pros.

Madeline Baggett carried the show well and really brought out the frustrations like most detectives get. The makeup for Lauren Phelps was serious. She really committed to her presentation of the wicked witch. I loved how Gracie Trentacosta came humming and singing through the isle. Officer Mark Gadberry had the cutest smile. They all were just so precious. This was a great performance, and everyone should be super proud of the work they put in.

“I can't imagine what my childhood would have been like without the theatre,” Board President CAAC-The Lantern Theatre Trent Reece said. “So I am so glad Community Arts Association of Conway - The Lantern Theatre began offering a theatrical experience that is accessible to as many kids as possible. I believe we have begun working in that direction. Thank you (and congrats) to Jessica Miller and Rachel McKee for their dedication and hard work to make this production possible. I am so happy there are so many opportunities for kids in our community, and I'm glad The Lantern is offering some of those opportunities.”

We couldn’t agree more and can’t wait to see what else this company offers to the community.

Next up for the The Lantern Theatre is HAMLET. To find out how you can volunteer and get involved with this wonderful organization, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/conwaylanterntheatre.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Fisher

