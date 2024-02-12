Review: MOUNTAIN TOP at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

February is Black History Month, and one of the best ways to get into the conversation of the civil rights movement is to go see Actors Theatre of Little Rock’s production of THE MOUNTAINTOP by Katori Hall. This powerful piece of art, which plays through Feb. 17, and is presented at The Quapaw Quarter United Methodist Church, 1601 S Louisiana St, in Little Rock, takes you to the last night of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life in his hotel room at The Lorraine Motel. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early before it sells out!

THE MOUNTAINTOP is an imaginative play that ponders what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did the night of his death. While working on a speech, Dr. King (Nick Farr) is visited by Camae (Alycya Thomas) who brings him a cup of coffee. While there, they talk about his life and plans for the future. They flirt, they laugh, they fight, and eventually the truth is revealed about why Camae is actually there. Is Dr. King ready to die? Go see the play.

Directed by Lamar Jamerson, this production is.....Wow! Wow! Wow! My friend was in tears. Farr and Thomas kept the chemistry on fire through the whole hour and a half. The way they looked at each other, moved around each other, and spoke to each other had the electricity popping for the entire show. I was glued to what was going to happen next and loved every minute of it.

The only videos I have seen of Dr. King are when he was giving speeches, but I am confident in saying that Dr. Farr mastered the essence of our hero. Farr was commanding....just like King; Farr was thoughtful....just like King; Farr was charismatic....just like King; Farr was driven....just like King. Farr took the audience through all of the emotions. We felt his joy, his fears, his passion, and his sadness for what was to come. This role really brought out strength in Farr, and it was amazing to watch.

Thomas was equally captivating. She matched Farr’s energy through the whole show, and I loved her confidence. Camae started out as demure and accommodating and quickly became outspoken, foul-mouthed, and so hilarious. Thomas’ comedic timing was great, and her smile lit up the room.

The set looked just like what you would think a 1960s motel room would look like. “We want to say a special thanks to TheatreSquared in Fayetteville for giving us replicas of their MOUNTAINTOP—the ashtrays, the desk, the bed, the box mattress,” Director Jamerson said.

Because they are making the basement of the Quapaw Quarter UMC their new home, there are still additions that ATLR needs. “Actors Theatre is currently doing a chair drive,” Co-founder and Artistic Director Mark Burbank said. “You know the chairs you are sitting on are not the most comfortable folding chairs. We are working towards raising around $6000 right now to have some nicer new chairs for you all to have a more comfortable experience when you can see our shows. For that we are asking for donations of $50 (which) purchases one chair. If you want to give $10, we'll take that. If you want to give $5 million, we’ll take that too. Whatever you throw our way, we will be glad to take it.”

For information on how to purchase tickets, go to their website at https://actorstheatrelr.org.

Broadway World would like to thank Caroline Holt for these amazing pictures! Visit her website at https://www.carolinemholtphoto.com for all of your photography needs.