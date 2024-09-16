Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at The Forum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro led us somewhere over the rainbow in this classic tale of THE WIZARD OF OZ, which was presented at The Forum Sept. 6-8 and 13-15. It was a true community event with cast members of all ages. The story, originally from L. Frank Baum's novel and popularized by the 1939 film, is a beloved piece of American culture. Its themes of courage, friendship, and self-discovery resonate widely, making it a shared reference point across generations. Together, this elite powerhouse proved that this versatile cultural phenomenon enriched their community through creativity, unity, and inspiration.

True to the story, Dorothy Gale (Aubrey Goad) is upset with Aunt Em (Liz Eberle) and Uncle Henry (Joe Carr) along with the farm hands Zeke (Dillon Davis), Hickory (Russ Pierce), and Hunk (Abby Orr) for letting Miss Almira Gulch (Amanda Fahlberg) take Toto to be killed. When Toto returns, Dorothy runs away but has a change of heart when Professor Marvel (Andrew Cheatham) “predicts” that Aunt Em is clutching her heart due to extreme sadness. However, when she gets home, everyone is in the storm shelter, and Dorothy stays in the house and gets swept up in the tornado. She is the transported to the land of Oz where she meets witches, munchkins, and many friends on her journey as she discovers that “there’s no place like home.”

As normal, the main cast members doubled up on their characters. It was fun watching them transform from Kansas characters to Oz characters. Abby Orr as both Hunk and Scarecrow was a wonderful surprise. I liked that The FOA embraced the diversity. Dillon Davis cracked me up as the Cowardly Lion, and Russ Pierce gave the Tin Man heart. Liz Eberle and Joe Carr worked well as a team, and Emberle was beautiful as Glinda. Aubrey Goad sang beautifully, but Amanda Fahlberg gets the starry-heart eyes for this production. She was the most creative Wicked Witch. She was very modern and so sassy. I loved it. As an added bonus, I enjoyed the graphics when it came to the Wizard of Oz. His big, videoed head was super cool.

The rest of Oz was sensational. The munchkin children were adorable, and the dedication and passion were felt as they brought the magic of Oz to life. Each performance was a testament to their hard work and creativity, transforming an already beloved story into a unique and vibrant experience for everyone in the community.

I will admit that this was the first time I saw updated clothes for the cast. Though I was expecting the classic blue checkered Dorothy dress, the more modern clothes allowed the audience to understand that this is a universal story with themes that apply to today’s world. It was a heartfelt performance that captured the essence of Dorothy's journey that fostered a world where dreams and imagination thrive.

From looking at their Facebook, I noticed that not only did they work on the musical, but they incorporated art as well through painting. FOA is a cultural artistic hub for Jonesboro, and it is amazing at the creativity that is being produced here. I am truly amazed and love seeing that they embrace all of the arts with this company. To register for their classes, that start at age three to adults, visit their website at foajonesboro.org.

In October, FOA presents MEAN GIRLS, JR. I can’t wait to see the Apex Predator take the stage.

CREATIVE TEAM

Kristi Pulliam – Director

Emily Strode – Assistant Director

Cori Cable Kidder – Choreographer

Becky McAlister – Music Director

Joe Carr – Tech Director

James Rich – Technical Assistant

Anna Ganong – Scenic Painter

Carmen Teague -- Costumer

