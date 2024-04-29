Review: ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL at Ouachita Baptist University Jones Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This article is co-written with Jim Allen.

Broadway World has had the privilege to visit Ouachita Baptist University several times now, and each time the shows have proven to rival other theatrical programs in the state. For our entertainment pleasure this trip, OBU Theatre presented ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL, April 19-21, under the guidance of newly appointed theatre director John Forkner, and it is obvious that he is an ideal fit, because this musical was on a professional quality level. These actors created magic with this production, and the young and young at heart had starry-heart eyes throughout the whole show.

With book by Terrance McNally, Music by Stephen Flaherty and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, ANASTASIA follows the journey of ex-aristocrat Vlad Popov (Mac Ricks), conman Dmitry (Noah Warford), and amnesiac peasant Anya (Annslee Clay) as they escape Russia and flee to Paris with hopes of convincing the Dowager Empress (Haile Jones) into believing that Anya is the long-lost Anastasia and collect the reward. With Gleb (Eli Butler) only steps behind them with the duty of killing Anya to complete his father’s mission, they must find their way to Paris any way they can. On this journey, they slowly build trust in each other, recapture lost memories, and connect with a colorful cast of ex-Russians. It’s a story of love, making peace with the past, and moving on with the future.

ANASTASIA had it all....the beautiful costumes (Kelsey Looney, Grace Woodward, Kinsey Gregory), the enchanting music and orchestra (Dr. Ian Aipperspach) with the wonderful choreography (Moriah Patterson) and the amazing rotating stage (Eric Phillips).

The costumes were extravagant. The royal family honestly looked like they came from the story books. They were majestic, vibrant, and exactly what every little girl dreamed a princess and family would look like.

The music and movement were dream-like and took the performers to that next level. They flowed so well, that you couldn’t help but be swept up in the moment. A Rumor in St. Petersburg and Land of Yesterday were great ensemble pieces. I loved the trio number Learn To Do It with Anya, Vlad, and Dmitry. However, everyone was singing Once Upon a December while walking out of the theatre.

And that stage.....so cool! I have seen other rotating stages, but this one was a surprise, because it blended in with the rest of the stage. It complimented the set and made the dramatic moments even more dramatic.

The actors were so captivating. I am a huge Annslee Clay fan. She is animated, brave in her choices, and emulates her visions through her singing. Everyone believed that she was Anastasia. Her comrades Warford and Ricks were equally charismatic in their portrayals of their characters. I loved how you could sense the mischievousness from Ricks even from the middle of the theatre. He brought a jovial energy to the stage, and it was a joy to watch him, especially when he was paired with Countess Lily (Maddy Moore). Both Warford and Butler brought the drama while interacting with Anastasia, but through no fault on Warford’s part, I can’t for the life of me understand why she chose to give up the crown to hang out with a conman. Really? No, seriously.....really?

Broadway World’s newest writer Jim Allen was dazzled by the whole experience. “I have been to several venues at local colleges, and I must say OBU impressed me immensely. They have seating for nearly 1500 attendees with a grand balcony like no other and a live orchestra.” He went on to say, “I’d like to thank Dr. Caroline Taylor for her hospitality and knowledge of the School of The Performing Arts.”

Getting to know Director Forkner was a real treat. He is in his first year at OBU and has been a professional actor and acting instructor for the past 25 years. Originally from Texas, John has also worked in New York City, Virginia, and Oklahoma and toured throughout the US. His work has gained critical acclaim in major papers across the country, including the trade paper Backstage and Time Out New York.

Director John Fortner

As a member of Actor's Equity Association, John has been involved in the creation of new works as well as working extensively in Shakespeare. He holds a BFA in Acting from Baylor University and an MFA in Acting/Directing from Regent University. Broadway World is excited to see what else Forkner brings to the OBU stage in the coming years.

For more information about Ouachita Baptist University’s Fine Arts Program, visit their website at https://www.obu.edu/finearts.

CAST

Annslee Clay (Anya)

Noah Warford (Dmitry)

Mac Ricks (Vlad Popov)

Eli Butler (Gleb)

Halle Jones (Dowager Empress)

Maddy Moore (Countess Lily)

Grace Woodward (Tsarina Alexandra)

Nathan Price (Tsar Nicholas II)

Madisyn Sallas (Alexei Romanov)

Virginia Waterman (Young Anastasia)

Jayne Pecena (Maria Romanov)

Julianne Fletcher (Olga Romanov)

Jennie Higdon (Tatiana Romanov)

Cordell Hufstedler (Count Ipolitov)

Amaya Hardin (Marfa/Ensemble/Dance Captain)

Sierra Hoss (Dunya)

Kailey May (Paulina)

Ryder Ashlock (Sergei)

Brooks Harrison (Count Leopold)

Chloe Cofer (Ensemble)

Abby Burlison (Ensemble)

Tom Huston (Ensemble)

Sarah Franklin (Countess Gregory)

Cooper Armstrong (Breadline Worker/Smoking Man/Drunk)

Hannah Hickman (Breadline Worker/Ensemble)

Katie Miller (Babushka/Ensemble)

Genevieve Cooper (Babushka/Ensemble)

Kenzie Tatum (Ensemble)

Graceanne Morgan Anya Understudy/Ensemble)

PRODUCTION TEAM

Kinder Hinrichs (Stage Manager)

Erika Johnson (Assistant Stage Manager)

Hannah Gribnitz (Assistant Stage Manager)

Moriah Patterson (Choreographer)

Brynlee Beams (Light Designer)

Ian Aipperspach (Music Director)

Adam Wheat (Assistant Director & Poster Design)

Fight Choreographer (Brandon Wetch)

Director (John Forkner)

THE ORCHESTRA

Ian Aipperspach (Conductor)

Kristen la Madrid (Keyboard 1)

Jenna Barnes (Keyboard 2)

Susan Monroe (Keyboard 3/Rehearsal Pianist)

Caleb Gumm, Micah West (Drums/Percussion)

Bonnie Allen (Cello)

Skylar Schaffer (Reed 1)

Baylee Burson (Reed 2)

Landon DiMaio (Reed 3)

Karlie Johnson (Reed 4)

Jason Emmons (Horn)

Caleb Cornelius (Trombone)

Dr. Bruce Johnston (Bass)

Photo Credit: Sarah Wagner.

Add Your Comment

Play Broadway Games

Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank! How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!