Review: MY FAIR LADY at Argenta Contemporary Theatre

Capturing our hearts once again, the Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock presents Lerner and Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY, a theatrical masterpiece that celebrates resilience, personal growth, and the power of language, running through Saturday, Oct. 19. Directed by the amazing Vincent Insalaco, this Pygmalion adaptation gets a girl power face lift that has you cheering for her transformation in order to gain a better life. Get your tickets at https://argentacontemporarytheatre.org before they sell out.

Steven Jones as Col. Pickering and Greta Robinson as Prof. Higgins

Photo by Warren McCullough

With the desire to become a proper lady and sell flowers in a shop, Eliza Doolittle (Karen Q. Clark) seeks the help of Professor Henry Higgins (Greta Robinson), who teaches her how to speak and present herself aristocratically. With the help of Col. Pickering (Steven Jones) and house staff managed by Mrs. Pearce (Amelia Strickland), Eliza successfully recites “The Rain in Spain” well enough to attend the horse races. While there she wins the adoration of Freddy (J Kirt Thomas) and gains the approval of Henry’s mother (Kelley Ponder). Somewhere in there, Eliza’s father Alfred (Rod Hocott) tries to cash in on Eliza’s new status with “A little Bit of Luck.” Shortly thereafter, they head to a ball where she is suspected of being royalty. After that the relationship part of the story gets messy. She runs off, Higgins misses her, and she returns. Where does their relationship go from there? That is still to be determined.

Karen Q Clark as Eliza Doolittle, center, and cast of My Fair Lady

Photo by Warren McCullough

Though this is a rather lengthy musical, it entertains you with the catchy musical numbers, beautiful costumes, and colorful set. To begin, the orchestra was located on the balcony upstage, which I loved, because I could watch them and the show at the same time. We were in awe that they had a giant harp up there. That was neat. The costumes (Shelly Hall) capture the elegance and opulence of Edwardian London, especially when Eliza makes her grand entrance for the ball—so beautiful! Also, the clever use of space and lighting create a sense of depth and realism that enhances the story’s charm and sophistication.

Rod Hocott as Alfred Doolittle, center, and cast of My Fair Lady

Photo by Warren McCullough

The animated characters and storytelling are at its peak with this group of actors. Karen Clark as our heroine Eliza transforms herself from street hustler to an elegant woman of society before our eyes. It’s like she is two different people. She is loveable before and after and commands everyone’s respect and starry heart eyes for her performance. Equally so, Greta Robinson as Professor Higgins is so well done that the smugness of the character is enough to get on your last nerve. I’m sure Greta is a lovely person, but to be honest, I was not pleased when Eliza decided to go back to Professor Higgins’ house in the end. Why, Eliza, Why???

J Kirt Thomas as Freddy

Photo by Warren McCullough

The supporting cast is an essential asset to the charm of the show. Steven Jones’ Pickering was sincere and compassionate toward Eliza, earning him major swooning points, and his chemistry with Robinson’s Higgins provides both comic relief and heartwarming moments throughout the musical. The matriarchal women – Kelly Ponder as Prof. Higgins mother and Amelia Strickland as Mrs. Pearce – both emulated poise and control with their characters. They were both good examples of how Eliza needed to be in order to survive Prof. Higgins.

Kelly Ponder as Mrs. Higgins

Photo by Warren McCullough

The magic comes from the songs, especially the group numbers, that livened up the energy on stage. My favorite for this musical is “With a Little Bit of Luck” performed by Rod Hocott’s Alfred Doolittle and friends. It’s catchy, the choreography (Savannah Halter & Abbie Porter) is fun, and they are all smiley and looking like they are having a great time. “Show Me” with Eliza and Freddy is a great frustrated anthem that rings a little too true with me. And then there is the sappy “On The Street Where You Live” with the amazing J Kirt Thomas that evoked the whisper from my daughter asking if he was just going to hang out in front of her house, in which I answered that it appeared so. Guys are crazy, but the joy in Thomas’ eyes was visible all the way in the balcony. I love him!

My Fair Lady Orchestra

Photo by Warren McCullough

Speaking of love, Maestro Bob Bidwell and his orchestra played beautifully. As a musician, I love watching the dance between players. When everyone feels the music together, it’s magical.

Orchestra

Bob Bidewell – Piano/Conductor

Jackie Lamar – Bassoon

Van Lamar – Trumpet

Kathy Brown Linder – Flute

Joel Ratliff – Clarinet

Daniel Schoultz – Bass

Scott Southern – Percussion

Alexandra Rose Vigil – Harp

Christian Waldron – Keyboard

Bartender Phillip Ussery

As always, the hospitality crew, ran by the beautiful Alyson Courtney, makes me feel welcome every time I visit the Argenta. Running into the charming Bob Blevins is a treat, and the tasty drinks are served up by mixologist Phillip Ussery. This time I had the tasty With a Bit O’Luck specialty cocktail made from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, cranberry juice and grapefruit juice. These people know the secret to my heart.

Coming up in December is A Christmas Story: The Musical. For more information, visit their website at https://argentacontemporarytheatre.org.

Photo by Warren McCullough

Comments