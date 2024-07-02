Review: NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK at Walmart AMP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For my inaugural Broadway World review at Walmart AMP in Rogers, my inner teenage girl was totally stoked when we went to the New Kids on the Block Magic Summer 2024 Tour with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff Wednesday, June 26. It was so rad! There were so many Blockheads in the crowd that even Donnie said that we were the “loudest and craziest crowd of the whole tour!” Well, duh!

To open the show, DJ Jazzy Jeff and his hype man did a 30-minute house party set with continuous music to keep us dancing and pumped for what was to come. The random sampling of songs ranged from The Monkees to tv themes to more recent hits. It was interactive and everyone was into it. My favorite part was when he was playing Name the TV show, where he played a portion of a TV theme and we were guessing which show and singing along. It was super easy but a fun group activity turning strangers into singing buddies. We had a blast.

Next, the amazing Paula Abdul took the stage in a very thought-out production that included backup dancers and props. A true entertainer, she says, “I love Arkansas. I really do, and don’t laugh...I love Walmart. That’s where I spend my days off.” So do we, Paula. Welcome to Arkansas.

Photo Credit: Jason Hudson IG dream.tones

This performance was pretty theatrical. With only a 30-minute time frame, she begins with Straight Up and takes a hit from an oxygen tank and exclaims "You think I'm kidding? This is 62." Vibeology is next, before turning Cold Hearted into an audition scene. Then a lighting speech leads into Opposites Attracts with a giant Skat Cat on the video screen dancing with Paula. She continues her hits mixing in time for her dancers and ends with the popular Forever Your Girl. It was awesome to see her dance and play with the audience, and her bodacious bod was a knock out. I was a little concerned about the oxygen tank, but through her charm, she made it work, and we were all in awe.

Photo Credit: Jason Hudson IG dream.tones

Coming in a couple of minutes early according to my phone, the New Kids on the Block finally hit the stage, and we were ready! Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, and Danny Wood appeared at the top of the staircase like Magic to a deafening roar from the enthusiastic teenagers-for-a night audience. There were smoke, well-choreographed lights, and confetti throughout the night to keep the ambiance popping for the entire show, and though the keys were lowered (seemingly favoring the key of C), the tempos seemed to be a bit faster than the recordings which allowed for ample booty shakes and pelvic thrusts to put us all in a frenzy.

The music opened and closed with songs from their newest album Still Kids, which was just released in May. In between were a mixture of hits from their early years and their more recent chart toppers. Seriously dude, they reached all the way back from their self-titled1986 album and bopped to Popsicle and Treat Me Right, which had a Jackson 5 feel to it. Of course, most of the show was based off of the Hangin’ Tough and Step By Step albums that truly sealed them in our hearts. Some of my newer favorites were in there as well like Remix (I like the) and Dirty Dancing.

Photo Credit: Jason Hudson IG dream.tones

The boys were having so much fun. The louder and crazier we got, the more they showed off. Donnie and Danny were flexing a lot for us. There were several stripper moments for the adoring fans. During the first act, they brought a fan to call the hogs. They also got off the main stage and entered five smaller stages in the middle of the crowd, which was brave of them. They stayed there through Block Party and Tonight before they struggled while making their way back to the main stage.

Club Quick Change broke up the concert for a second while they changed into their white outfits. Then their second act gave them solo time. Joey began on piano with Where Do I Go From Here. Donnie had some fun with Stay with Me Baby. Jordan came out channeling Michael Jackson during I Believe In You. Then there was a surprise solo from Danny with Never Gonna Fall in Love Again with some help from Donnie. To finish out the spotlight solos, Jonathan crooned Happy Birthday, while they brought out three different girls, claiming that they never get to bring out this many people having birthdays. It was cool to see all of the guys get some spotlight alone time.

Photo Credit: Jason Hudson IG dream.tones

Another second half surprise was when DJ Jazzy Jeff came back to the stage to do a medley of their new album. It sounds good. I can tell I am going to add some new favorite songs to my playlist. However, before the big finale (and I am so happy they didn’t do that fake end of show walk off, make us wait, and then come back to the stage), I loved how dramatic Jordan got with I’ll Be Loving You Forever. Nearing the end of the song as his falsetto is reaching the stratosphere, he is hoisted up even higher on a platform allowing him to cover his cascading notes and then fall to his knees James Brown style for a grandiose pause. I wasn’t sure if he was laughing or needing a hit off of Paula’s oxygen tank, but the crowd went wild, and we soaked in every second of the performance.

Photo Credit: Jason Hudson IG dream.tones

Besides my rekindled love for the New Kids, I also fell in love with Walmart AMP. This venue is amazing. The host many concerts from spring to fall and have ample places to view the shows. If you do not get a coveted padded seat, there is a lot of space on the elevated lawn where you can bring a blanket. They have two different lounges. One is the Land of Frost Lounge next to the stage where the sponsors hang out, and then they have added The Underground Lounge, which is close to the exit and has its own bar, bathroom, entertainment and sitting area so you are away from the larger crowd. If you can’t afford to be a major sponsor, at least upgrade your tickets for the Underground Lounge. It is definitely worth it.

Currently, the Magic Summer Tour is in California until July 7. If you want to catch the show again, check out their website at https://www.nkotb.com.

Comments