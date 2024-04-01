Review: THE PROM in the University Theater at University Of Arkansas Fayetteville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For day two of visiting The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville Theatre program, I was able to catch THE PROM by Bob Martin, Chad Beguelin, and Matthew Sklar. Not knowing what it was about or who was in it, I went inside University Theater with an almost packed house of U of A students. Were they there to get credit for a class? Maybe, but they left huge fans of the performance just as I did. This show was electric with so much talent. These are my kind of Razorbacks! Go Hogs!

In 2010, a senior in Fulton, Mississippi wanted to take her girlfriend to prom, and was denied by the school board. The student challenged their decision, and they canceled prom. However, after ACLU got involved, they threw a prom but only a few students showed up and the real prom was moved to another location. Celebrities got involved and sponsored a prom where the student and others could attend without judgement.

THE PROM was based on these true events. The story opens with Broadway stars Dee Dee Allen (Mykenzie Gordon) and Barry Glickman (P. Rob Brown) opening and closing “Eleanor!: The Eleanor Roosevelt Story due to bad reviews and looking for a cause to redeem themselves. Along with Julliard graduate Trent Oliver (Reece Edwards) and longtime chorus girl Angie Dickenson (Eden Wilson), the four run across Emma Nolan (Beaux Jones), a high school lesbian in Indiana who is being banned because she wants to bring her girlfriend Alyssa Greene (Lizzie Binnie) to the prom. Once the self-absorbed celebrities arrive, they form a protest and get the media involved. Emma doesn’t really want all of this attention, but eventually the Attorney General does overturn the decision and forces the PTA to have prom. Dee Dee and the principal Mr. Hawkins (Harrison Baxley) celebrate at Applebees. However, by the end of Act I, the PTA have set up a secret prom, Emma tries to get Alyssa to come to the fake prom, but Alyssa refuses. Emma is hurt and tells everyone to go home. In Act II, the media gets more involved, Emma decides to address the issue in her own hands, and the celebrities become better humans.

I joke when I say that the shows are better when your grade depends on it, but this cast was phenomenal. Their energy was up, their comedic timing was perfect, and the dancing and singing was on point. Director Morgan Hicks, Musical Director Jason Burrow, and Choreographer Michelle LeBlanc really brought out the best in their students. I loved them all!

When I was looking at the Playbill, I was delighted to see Mykenzie Gordon’s name. I became a fan of hers over the summer when she was with Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre. For this show, she really shined as the diva of the ensemble. When she entered, she commanded the attention, and her vocals were amazing. I loved her chemistry with Baxley’s Mr. Hawkins, and she played well with her fellow celebrities.

With Jones’s Emma being a major focal point, they interacted with everyone. It was sweet to see the interaction between Emma and Binnie’s Alyssa. It was a gentle relationship that glowed, even through the hard parts. Jones and Brown’s Barry were another great pairing. They had a cute older mentor/younger mentee partnership.

As a quad, the celebrities, in general, won me over. Even though they were self-absorbed, they won the audience over by showing their vulnerability. Brown, Gordon, Edwards, and Wilson gave us snobbery with a heart. It was endearing.

I loved how the set flowed. Scenic/Projection Designer Michael Riha, Lighting Designer Faith Spencer and crew transformed the stage over and over for the different scenes, but it didn’t look like it was laborious. The set pieces rolled away quickly and were in great detail with a lot of color.

Extra points are awarded for a live orchestra. I know this can’t always be the case, but when it is, it adds more to the experience. Playing for us were Jason Burrow-Key 1/Conductor, Erik Lawrence-Key 2, Michael Hannah & Sarah Reed-Reeds, Aaron Smelley & Armando Gutierrez-Trumpets, Ray Lenhart-Trombone, Cole Birmingham-Guitar, Kyle Telgemeier-Bass, Chris Scherer-Drums, and Cori Fincher-Percussion.

Up next is ARKANSAS MOVES from the Department of Theatre Dance. For more information, visit their website at https://theatre.uark.edu.