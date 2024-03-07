Feature: ARKANSAS SHOOTING STARS: HOT SPRINGS WORLD CLASS HIGH SCHOOL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway World loves Hot Springs, and we love Hot Springs World Class High School even more. They are always producing quality shows, and the actors look like they are having a lot of fun. Under the guidance of Mrs. Katie Potts, this thespian troupe is being expertly prepped for their theatrical future.

John Sullivan plans to attend college to study education and theatre, with aspirations of becoming a theatre teacher so "I can inspire young people to develop their passions in the same way people have inspired me!"

Performance Experience

Regional Credits: Pocket Community Theater: Cinderella (Shoemaker), 101 Dalmatians (Youth Mentor), Music Man (Ensemble), Tuesdays With Morrie (Crew), The Glass Menagerie (Crew), and Anne Frank and Me (Jack Polin/Jacques Poulin). The Hot Springs Village Players: The Wizard Of Oz (Scarecrow).

Educational Credits: Fountain Lake High School: Annie Jr (Oliver Warbucks) and Shrek Jr (Donkey). Hot Springs World Class High School: Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood (Robin Hood) and Beauty and The Beast (Gaston).

Filmmaking Experience: Inception 2 Projection: The 28th Day (Actor), Left Unsaid (Actor), Communion Day (Actor), Heartbreak (Writer/Director/Editor), Oh Romeo! (Writer/Director/Actor). Ace Entertainment Films: The Magician’s Raincoat (Production Assistant/Background).

Leadership and Awards

Thespian Troupe Member Since 2023, Elks Lodge Essay Contest in 2022, and Experience in singing, acting, playwriting, and musical theatre choreography.

NICHOLAS MARTINEZ is a senior at Hot Springs World Class High School with hopes to pursue Musical Theatre in college and beyond.

Acting Experience

Educational Credits: Hot Springs World Class High School and Junior Academy: They East Sunshine Not Zebras (Brown Grass), Beauty and the Beast (Beast), Sherwood (Little John), Legally Blonde (Professor Callahan), Lightning Thief (Poseidon and Gabe), All Together Now (Willy Wonka), The Importance of Being Earnest (Chasuble), Alice (Ensemble), Elf (Ensemble).

Directing Experience: Hot Springs WOrld Class High School: Is That the Bus to Pittsburgh

Skills: Bass/Baritone, Improvisation, Flute/Piccolo, Focusing Lights, Physical Comedy, Comedic Timing.

"My theater experience has been amazing, and I have loved all the people that have worked with me and taught me. I would like to thank my directors Mrs. Potts, Mrs.Pritch, Mrs. Bramlett and Mr. Morgan and all my other teachers that have encouraged and taught me through my pursuit of theater and the arts. I am thankful for my theatre friends and excited to meet new friends who enjoy theatre as much as I do. I'm excited to see what my future has for me."