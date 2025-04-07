Video: Inside THE LAST FIVE YEARS Opening Night with Adrienne Warren & Nick Jonas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Last Five Years is finally on Broadway and Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas are a part of that. Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, under the direction of Whitney White, opened just last night at the Hudson Theatre.

"It's been a process that's been so memorable and fun and collaborative," Warren told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "Man, going to work every day was a joy... even though I was talking about heartbreak!"

Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years. She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

"I feel a real sense of pride in the sense that I get to step out an make music with my brothers and tell stories... but when I get to step onto a Broadway stage and tell someone else's story and find a way as an actor to embody this character and the journey they are on- it's an equally incredible feeling. I wear it as a badge of honor."