Review: HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME THE MUSICAL at Texarkana Repertory Company

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME is possibly my new favorite musical, and part of that is thanks to the TEXARKANA REPERTORY COMPANY, who performed this moving masterpiece September 13-22, in the Stilwell Theatre on the Texarkana College Campus. This timeless tale set against the backdrop of 15th-century Paris is based on the beloved novel by Victor Hugo and features the soaring, unforgettable music of Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Directed by Michael Cooper, this musical adaptation is a celebration of love, freedom, and the fight for justice.

Quasimodo (Michael Wells) is born to a Gypsy woman Florika (Christine Rickett) and Jehan Frollo (Benjamin Rickett) who ends up dying and hands the baby off to Jehan’s brother Dom Claude Frollo (Chris Polson). Because of his disfigurement, Claude hides Quasi in the bell tower. As he gets older, Quasi longs to go outside amongst the people, and even though Claude warns him of the dangers, Quasi goes anyway.

Quasimodo, urged by the stone gargoyles that act as his friends and confidants, sneaks out during the Feast of Fools, where he meets Esmeralda (Abbi Brewer/Sierra Hoss), a beautiful and compassionate Romani woman. At the festival, Phoebus (Taylor Coleman), the newly appointed captain of the Cathedral Guard, arrives in Paris and becomes enchanted by Esmeralda’s boldness. Quasimodo, however, is mocked by the crowd for his deformity and crowned “King of Fools.” Esmeralda steps in to defend him, forming a bond of friendship with Quasimodo.

Frollo, meanwhile, is both repelled by and drawn to Esmeralda. His obsessive attraction grows, conflicting with his devout beliefs. He tries to force her into submission, but she resists, fleeing to the safety of the Notre Dame cathedral. Quasimodo also feels a deep affection for Esmeralda, believing she could never love someone like him. As the drama continues, Claude burns down Paris and injures Phoebus and Esmeralda. Through a struggle with Quasi, Claude falls off the bell tower, and while Quasi cradles Esmeralda, she succumbs to her wounds and dies in his arms.

So dramatic!!! AND so good!!

The singing in this show is demanding, and the TexRepCo rose to the challenge. The musicality in this production was absolutely outstanding. From the first note to the final chord, the cast brought an extraordinary level of talent and passion to the performance. The seamless blend of voices, both from the leads and the ensemble, created a sonic experience that was both powerful and deeply moving. The choral work in particular stood out—whether it’s the haunting beauty of “The Bells of Notre Dame” or the soaring, sacred tones of “Sanctuary,” the harmonies were tight and resonant, filling the theatre with a cathedral-like reverence.

The lead vocalists handled the demanding score with ease, delivering the emotional depth that each character’s journey required. Quasimodo’s heartfelt and raw vulnerability in "Out There" is matched beautifully by Esmeralda’s gentle yet powerful rendition of "God Help the Outcasts," while Frollo’s commanding presence in "Hellfire" resonated with intensity and precision. Every detail of the musical performance, from the delicate phrasing to the booming crescendos, felt meticulously crafted. This production’s musicality elevates the entire show, making it not just a performance, but a truly immersive, emotional experience for the audience. The dedication and hard work of the cast was evident in every note, and they succeeded in creating something truly special.

I fell in love with Michael Wells’ sweet-natured Quasimodo. I wanted to protect him from the evil that brought to his world. He gave a powerful physical performance and emotional honesty to the role. It was a performance full of heart, bringing both the character's pain and hope to life with incredible nuance and dedication. Bravo!

Chris Polson’s Dom Claude Frollo is my new favorite bad guy to hate (and love at the same time), and yet I could sense his struggle between good and evil, until he let the dark side overcome him. Polson had great depth and was captivating to watch.

The flirtation between Taylor Coleman’s Phoebus and Sierra Hoss’ Esmeralda was enjoyable to witness. Of course, it was obvious that Esmeralda would choose him over Quasi and Frollo (poor guys). Still, this musical needed a good love story to cause a lot of turmoil. Their performances beautifully captured the spark, passion, and evolving bond between these two characters, and the way they interacted on stage was magnetic, adding layers of depth to their romance and making the audience fully invested in their journey together.

Another commanding one to watch was Gabe Lohse as Clopin, leader of the gypsies. He moved about the stage with purpose and passion, while trying to protect his people. He had incredible dynamism, and captured the character's wit, charisma, and leadership with a perfect balance of humor and gravitas.

The costumes and set were amazing. I loved that each set of characters had contrasting costumes. The gypsies were very colorful, the gargoyles were greyish and the royal guards were in regal colors. It set every group apart and helped with the tone of the story. The Cathedral background was impressively massive. The grand staircase was a nice touch and functional for the different scenes.

Up next for this group of thespians is the three-person show THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED), which is a hilarious mashup of all of Shakespeare’s stories in a very short amount of time. For more information, visit their website at https://www.texrep.org.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Michael Cooper

Vocal Direction – Celia Richardson & Catherine Rickett

Scenic Design – Christopher A. Polson

Costume Design – Kaye Ellison & Bennie Phillips

Lighting Design – Taylor Coleman & Michael Cooper

Sound Engineer – Taylor Coleman & Shawn Jones

Properties Design – Catherine Ricket

CAST

Frollo – Christopher A. Polson

Jehan – Benjamin Rickett

Florika -- Christine Rickett

Father Dupin -- Colin Perry

Quasimodo -- Michael Wells

Clopin -- Gabe Lohse

Phoebus -- Taylor Coleman

Frederic -- Brandon Loe

Esmeralda -- Abbi Brewer/Sierra Hoss

King Louis Xi -- Timothy Pat Wright

Official -- Pierce Mcdonald

Madame -- Corrine Patterson

Haughty Gentleman -- Timothy Pat Wright

CHOIR

Caleb Burkhalter, Mikaela Collier, Moth Cox, Shakebria Cridell, Elizabeth Lawing, Raelyn Ligon, Jeff Murphy, Trevor Parker, Noah Skye Rathburn, Claire Reynaud, Alyssa Rickett, Catherine Rickett, James Rickett, Jazpyn Vanasshe, Ash Zwirn

STATUES/GARGOYLES

Abbi Brewer/Sierra Hoss, Caleb Burkhalter, Abby Farren, Elizabeth Lawing, Jeff Murphy, Claire Reynaud, Alyssa Rickett, Catherine Rickett (St. Aphrodisius), James Rickett, Clover Slayter, Jazpyn Van Assche, Ash Zwirn

GYPSIES/SOLDIERS/REVELERS

Anna Jo Briggs, Kathryn Comer, Abby Farren, Brandon Loe, Pierce Mcdonald, Corrine Patterson, Colin Perry, Benjamin Rickett, Christine Rickett, Clover Slayter, Amanda Talbot, Tommy Tye, Timothy Pat Wright

