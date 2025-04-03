Dame Maureen Lipman, Dame Felicity Lott, and More to Join Janie Dee at Crazy Coqs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two-time Olivier and multi-award-winning, critically acclaimed British actress, producer, director singer and musical theatre star, Janie Dee (Follies, nominated best actress in a musical; Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends; The Motive and the Cue) will present a series of star-studded cabarets at Crazy Coqs throughout May to celebrate our Beautiful World. Featuring Dame Maureen Lipman, Dame Felicity Lott, Rob Brydon and Wayne Sleep OBE, with musical direction by Ryan MacKenzie, the series of twelve Beautiful World Cabaret shows will use a a rich mix of cabaret, music and comedy to shine the spotlight on the climate and ecological crisis facing the world. It follows Janie Dee's Beautiful World Cabaret, which received rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe 2024 and sold out across London last year.

Each show will be led by a world-class performer in a line up that includes, Janie Dee on 13 May, Rob Brydon in a special GALA on 14 May, Josephina Ortiz-Lewis on 19 May, Wayne Sleep OBE on 20 May, Laura Pitt-Pulford on 21 May, Ian Shaw on 24 May, Dame Felicity Lott on 25 May, Barlow & Smith on 26 May, Sister Mary on 26 May, Carly Mercedes-Dyer on 27 May, Em Hoggett on 27 May and Dame Maureen Lipman on 28 May (full listings below).

Each Artist will bring their own individual light to the performance of songs and stories that reignite our love of nature and enlighten us with inspiration , information and hope. Working together with the London Wildlife Trust and Olio.

Janie Dee says -

“When I put together and produced “Song for Nature “ to focus on the problem of our behaviour and how it is affecting species decline, air quality, water, soil, Sea….for Sky Arts at the Coliseum, we asked Sophia Priolo to rewrite Mein Herr from Cabaret and a wonderful number was created about throwing our plastic and other rubbish everywhere (on chairs with dancers in a huge cabaret number). But the lyrics were quite different! The Estate of Kander & Ebb wouldn't allow us to do it. I recorded it anyway and sent the whole programme unedited to John Kander who wrote back after he had seen it and said he would be honoured that his work be a part of it and allowed us to use the rewritten number and waived all the rights.”

Inspired by her children running through the streets of London shouting “Save our Planet!” and the revelation that whatever we do now will affect our children's future and that of all the precious species with which we share this Earth. Janie is passionate about her conscious efforts to reduce waste and eliminate her own use of plastics – with sometimes hilarious and extraordinary results. Last year, Janie produced her Beautiful World Cabaret at The Pleasance in Edinburgh as well as producing and hosting a talk on the subject as part of the three times a week ‘Horizon Talks' at the Heart of Newhaven

