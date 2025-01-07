Review: MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock is focused on providing a well-rounded artistic experience to their patrons, and this is proven to be true with their holiday offering of MADELINE’S CHRISTMAS, which ran from December 7-22. Featuring a cast of professional actors alongside talented local children, the production brought Ludwig Bemelmans' beloved story to life with charm and creativity.

Set against the whimsical backdrop of Paris during Christmastime, Madeline’s Christmas followed the titular heroine and her friends as they navigated an unexpected adventure filled with holiday magic. With book and lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby and music by Shirley Mier, the production captured the essence of Bemelmans’ classic tale while incorporating engaging songs and dynamic choreography.

After their morning stroll with Miss Clavel, the girls visit the zoo and return with the flu, well, everyone except Madeline, which is tragic since everyone was set to go home for the holidays. So, Madeline is tasked to nurse everyone back to health, but then added in the mix, she saves a traveling rug salesman’s life by bringing him into the warm school where he doesn’t freeze literally to death. Grateful for her kindness, the rug salesman reveals that his rugs are no ordinary carpets—they have magical powers. In return for her generosity, he offers to help make Madeline's wish come true. With the magic of the rugs, the girls find themselves whisked away on an extraordinary journey, ensuring they can all be home for Christmas.

This was a delightful production. The costumes (Erin Larkin) were vibrant, the set (Drew Posey) perfectly matched what one might imagine from the story, and the choreography (Brandon Nichols) captivated even the most restless audience members, keeping them eagerly anticipating what would happen next.

With Direction by Liz McMath and Music Direction by Chad Bradford the cast brought the story to life with energy and charm, delivering a performance that delighted audiences of all ages. Liz McMath's direction ensured the pacing and storytelling captured the whimsical spirit of the original tale, while Chad Bradford's music direction brought the score to life with heartfelt melodies and dynamic arrangements. Together, they created a cohesive and enchanting production that celebrated the joy, resilience, and magic of Madeline’s Christmas.

One of my favorite things about this art center is their intentional commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all patrons. On the day of the show I attended, I was thrilled to see my good friend Sandee Pinkstaff of Creative Descriptions providing audio descriptions for blind and visually impaired guests, ensuring they could fully engage with the performance. Later that afternoon, an ASL interpreter was on hand to make the experience accessible for hearing-impaired visitors.

The following day, the center went a step further by offering a sensory-friendly performance designed for individuals who may become easily overstimulated, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable environment for everyone.

These thoughtful accommodations highlight the art center’s dedication to creating a space where the joy of live theater can be shared by all, regardless of ability. Their efforts not only enhance the experience for diverse audiences but also serve as a model for how the arts can be made truly inclusive.

Up next, AMFA brings a superhero story for our viewing pleasure and has brought in Broadway star Fergie L. Philippe to direct. On January 15, he will take the stage for an engaging discussion about his inspiring journey from a summer stock intern to a main stage performer! As an Artist-in-Residence, Philippe is directing An Unlikely Hero, bringing his wealth of experience from Broadway’s biggest stages, where he performed in Hamilton and Camelot. This is going to be a fun treat! For more information about Philippe and An Unlikely Hero, which runs from January 18-26, visit their website at https://arkmfa.org.

Reader Reviews