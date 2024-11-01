Review: BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Walton Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Walton Arts Center, 495 W Dickson St, in Fayetteville, brought the excitement again, this time with BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL, which ran from October 22-27. I would say his name three times just to see the show again! Directed by Alex Timbers, the thrilling blend of dark humor, incredible music and spooky charm had us smiling through the whole production! We loved it!

Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Miss Argentina) and Tour Company of Beetlejuice Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022

With Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, this electrifying adaptation of Tim Burton's cult classic brings an iconic character to life with endless energy, breaking the fourth wall and creating a show that’s as irreverent as it is irresistible. If you are a movie purest, you will notice that it doesn’t follow the movie perfectly, but it doesn’t deviate much, and it does bring its own exciting flavor to the stage. Poor lonely Beetlejuice just wants to be seen, heard, and included in the lives of the living. The only way he can achieve true visibility—and the thrill of interaction with the living world—is if he gets someone to say his name three times.

Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) and Tour Company of Beetlejuice

Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022

He’s drawn to Lydia Deetz, a teenager with her own morbid interests and dark outlook on life, and he realizes that by teaming up with her, he might finally get what he wants. Helping Lydia scare people and haunt her new house provides Beetlejuice the perfect opportunity to escape the isolation of his ghostly existence. His motivations are both comically self-centered and deeply tied to his desire for connection, even if his methods are chaotic and mischievous.

There are not enough words on how much I adore this cast! Justin Collette as Beetlejuice is a whirlwind of charisma, humor, and mischievous charm, and he brings a powerful rock tone to Beetlejuice’s songs. He definitely gets my starry heart eyes for this show. Madison Mosley’s portrayal of Lydia is both captivating and heartfelt, bringing Lydia’s unique blend of teenage angst, wit, and vulnerability to life with stunning authenticity. I loved the interactions between Megan McGinnis’ Barbara and Will Burton’s Adam. It was fun watching their transformation from happy alive people to frantic dead people. Stepping into Delia’s role, Maria Sylvia Norris blended in like a natural fit. She was charming and delightful, with an infectious energy and comedic flair that lights up the stage. The one that really surprised me in a hilarious way was Lexie Dorsett Sharp as Maxine Dean. Her physical comedy was magnetized to where the people in the back could appreciate her skill. I laughed so hard! The whole cast brought the energy and playfulness to this show, and it is truly magical!

I love the music in this thrilling masterpiece. Written by Eddie Perfect, they bring a fresh and energetic sound to the quirky, supernatural story of Tim Burton’s original Beetlejuice film. The score blends dark humor with catchy pop-rock melodies, echoing the spirit of the 1988 cult classic while standing out with its unique musical style.

For instance, one of my favorite numbers is The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing. This high-energy opening number introduces the audience to Beetlejuice himself, setting a playful tone for the show. It’s a humorous welcome to the world of the dead, delivered with a mix of vaudeville, jazz, and rock influences that Beetlejuice uses to explain what’s in store in the afterlife. Choreographer Connor Gallagher fully embraced the absurdness and overall magic of this iconic cultural phenomenon brought to the stage.

Say My Name is a playful song that is pivotal to the plot. Here is where Beetlejuice tries to get Lydia to say his name three times to bring him to life. It’s a witty back-and-forth that captures their budding partnership and Beetlejuice's manipulative charm. The tune is catchy, with quick, clever lyrics that highlight their quirky dynamic.

Of course, it wouldn’t be BEETLEJUICE if they didn’t have Day-O (The Banana Boat Song). This is the show’s callback to the iconic scene from the original Beetlejuice film, where the characters are involuntarily possessed and forced to perform a Caribbean-style dance. The musical's version retains the song’s charm, while turning the possession scene into a big, hilarious number.

The costumes, designed by William Ivey Long, are a vibrant, theatrical reimagining of the film's iconic looks, with creative twists that bring the characters to life on stage. Beetlejuice’s costume is a clever nod to the iconic black-and-white striped suit from the film, but with added flair and texture for the stage. His look is completed with a spiky, green-tinged wig and has dramatic makeup to accentuate his ghostly appearance. Lydia’s costumes are the perfect blend of goth-inspired fashion and youthful rebellion. Her signature black attire and combat boots contrast with her stepmother Delia's bright, colorful outfits. And The Maitlands (Adam and Barbara) costumes are suburban themed with pastel tones and prim styles that reflect their sweet personalities.

CREATIVE TEAM

Music & Lyrics -- Eddie Perfect

Book -- Scott Brown & Anthony King

Based on the GEFFEN COMPANY PICTURE, with a story by MICHAEL MCDOWELL & LARRY WILSON

Musical Supervision, Orchestrations, & Incidental Music -- Kris Kukul

Choreography -- Connor Gallagher

Director -- Alex Timbers

Scenic Design -- David Korins

Costume Design -- William Ivey Long

Lighting Design -- Kenneth Posner

Sound Design -- Peter Hylenski

Projection Design -- Peter Nigrini

Puppet Design -- Michael Curry

Special Effects Design -- Jeremy Chernick

Illusions -- Michael Weber

Hair & Wig Design -- Charles G. LaPointe

Make-up Design -- Joe Dulude II

Physical Movement Coordinator -- Lorenzo Pisoni

Casting -- The Telsey Office: Rachel Hoffman, CSA

Additional Arrangements -- Eddie Perfect and Kris Kukul

Music Producer -- Matt Stine

Music Coordination -- Kristy Norter

Dance Arrangements -- David Dabbon

Music Director/Conductor -- Andy Grobengieser

Production Stage Manager -- Genevieve Kersh

Company Manager -- Joel T. Herbst

Associate Director -- Catie Davis

Associate Choreographer -- Michael Fatica

Tour Marketing & Press -- Allied Global Marketing

Digital & Social Media -- SpotCo

Tour Booking -- The Road Company

Production Management -- NETworks Presentations / Walker White

Line Producer -- Jenny Gersten

General Management -- Gentry & Associates / Madeline McCluskey

Producer -- Warner Bros. Theatre Venture and NETworks Presenations / Mimi Intagliata

Original Broadway General Manager – Bespoke Theatricals

If you happened to miss this incredible show at WAC, the tour is still lingering in the south through November. They are at Fort Worth until Nov. 3, New Orleans from Nov. 12-17, Oklahoma City from Nov. 19-24, and El Paso, TX from Nov. 26- Dec. 1. For more information, visit their website at https://beetlejuicebroadway.com.

There are so many various entertainment options coming to the Walton Arts Center. To check out the events, visit their website at https://waltonartscenter.org.

