Review: HARVEY at Hot Springs World Class High School Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For their last performance on the Mackey Theatre inside Hot Springs World Class High School, 701 Emory St, in Hot Springs, Thespian Troupe 78 performed HARVEY Oct. 24-26, which was the very first play presented on that stage when it first opened in 1969. Broadway World was able to witness this historic event during a morning show with the students.

“So on this stage, which was called the Little Theater back then,” Director Kaitlin Potts said addressing the audience, “because Miss Johnnie didn’t pass until later that year. So, they didn’t name it The Mackey Theatre until the next year, so The Little Theater was the first name. This was the first full length play produced here, and it is the last full-length play produced here, so we are very excited to have you guys, current students, able to come and watch it. That's really special. Students would have watched this 55 years ago when the school opened.” Director Potts continued, “With that being said, it is a play from the 1950s, so some of the humor is a little bit old. If you guys think it's funny, it's probably supposed to be really funny. So, you guys laugh really loud and encourage the actors, and you'll get a better show, because they are encouraged by you guys reacting.”

Before I get into this, watching a show with a bunch of students is a different experience than watching it with seasoned audience members. These kids react differently than the polite guests, and if you can win over the kids, you know you have a great show. So, I think they enjoyed it. They especially liked seeing their friends on stage, and once they got over that, I feel like they were invested in the outcome of the story.

Written by Mary Chase, HARVEY is a whimsical comedy about Elwood P. Dowd (Jacob Wright), an affable man with an unusual best friend: an invisible, six-foot-tall rabbit named Harvey. Elwood’s unwavering kindness and insistence on Harvey's existence embarrass his high-society sister, Veta (Amelia Grisham), who worries that Elwood’s peculiarities threaten her social aspirations and her daughter Myrtle’s (Mya Chandler) marriage prospects. Determined to have him committed, Veta’s plans backfire, leading to a series of comic misunderstandings that challenge the nature of reality and sanity.

This was my first time seeing this classic, so I was just as intrigued as the students in the audience. Director Potts was correct when she said the show was dated, but I feel the moral was still relevant, especially since there is a societal push for kindness and acceptance. I do have a question though. With both Veta and Dr. Chumley (Jay Nehus) having the ability to see Harvey, are we sure this isn’t some sort of alien or spiritual being instead of a hallucination? I’m sure I could look this up, but it’s more fun to come up with my own thoughts.

Anyway, these actors did a great job! I’ll admit that sometimes the classics will lose my interest, but these storytellers brought the magic of theatre’s past. Jacob Wright embraced his imaginary friend, and I loved how his character Elwood expected the other cast members to respect that Harvey was there. His face and demeanor were kind, and if you told me he is a different person off the stage, I wouldn‘t believe you. I was sold on his performance. Amelia Grisham and Mya Chandler as mother and daughter play well off of each other. Their interactions inject humor and heart into the story, offering glimpses of love and loyalty amidst the chaos that Harvey brings into their lives.

The interaction with the hospital staff and guests was equally entertaining. Dr. Sanderson (Joseph Martinez) and Nurse Kelly’s (Jadyn Daniels) professional relationship, peppered with hints of romantic tension, adds charm and relatability. Meanwhile, Dr. Chumley’s gradual shift from skeptical psychiatrist to intrigued observer as he contemplates Harvey’s existence is a brilliant transformation. Together, the hospital staff’s mix of professionalism, confusion, and reluctant fascination creates a comedic counterpoint to Elwood’s calm acceptance, highlighting how each of them is affected, in different ways, by the gentle absurdity of Harvey. Their chemistry as an ensemble gives Harvey its irresistible balance of tension, laughs, and unexpected wonder. Also, John Sullivan’s portrayal of Judge Gaffney’s attempts to maintain control and decorum, often interrupted by Elwood’s eccentricity and Veta’s frantic concerns, added humor and gravitas to each scene he was in. They were all so invested in their characters making this an enjoyable show.

So, what is the future of the Mackey Theatre? “It is being demolished with the rest of the building this summer," Director Potts said. “Were moving those students into the new building, which you saw being constructed right next door, so we’ll still be a combined campus with the Junior Academy, which is where you saw Lightning Thief. That theatre will be our only space, now. It’s beautiful! I’ll miss the intimacy Mackey has provided us with the audiences, and the storage, but we are lucky to still have a large space to use!”

Broadway World will be sad to see this theatre gone, but we can’t wait to catch other shows by this wonderful theatre troupe. To follow along on their adventures, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HStroupe78.

CREATIVE CREW

Director -- Kaitlin Potts

Assistant Director -- Alexis Pritsch

Technical Director -- Michael Sandlin

Stage Managers -- Jameson Terauchi and Vixx Clutter

Lighting Designer -- Jameson Terauchi

Lighting Board Operator -- Leo Cervantes

Spotlight Operators -- Amelia Miles and Arbriana Irwin

Sound Board Operator -- Armani Marshall

Props Master -- Noah Bryant

Assistant Props Master -- Mady Tedford

Special Scenic Artist -- Jazzy Pena

Photographer -- Aaron Brewer

Running Crew -- Luna Serret, Jackie Pena, Ollie Endrulat, August Karr, Bethany Olson, Ronald Gordan, Ezra Thomas, Mady Tedford, Shayla Cooks

Comments