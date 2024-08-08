Review: DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS at The Pocket Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Finishing the summer strong to a sold-out run, The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., in Hot Springs, has one more weekend, Aug. 9-11, for DISNEY AND Cameron Mackintosh’S MARY POPPINS THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. I’d say they should add another weekend, but alas, it’s time to go back to school. So, if you didn’t get your tickets early, you are missing out on something special. I love this theatre!

Based on P.L. Travers' books and the Disney film, and directed by Dan and Stacy Breshears, MARY POPPINS is a delightful and enchanting production. Set in Edwardian London, the story centers around the Banks family, who are in need of some magic and transformation. Mr. George Banks (Tony Clay), a banker, and his wife Winifred (Roxy Kirchoff) are struggling to manage their household and raise their two children, Jane (Allison Rhodes) and Michael (Jace Blair). The children are a bit unruly and give their past nannies issues to the point where they quit, and they have to advertise for a replacement. When the children write their own wishes for the kind of nanny they want, in comes Mary Poppins (Cassandra Ford) with her unique approach to childcare.

In her care they go on a series of enchanting outings, meeting all sorts of new friends like dancing statues, chimney sweeps, and wordsmiths. During this time, she helps Mr. Banks to rediscover the importance of family and imagination, while guiding the children to understand and appreciate their parents' efforts.

Before I move on to the individuals, I would like to mention that because I have viewed this musical a few more times than most people, I look for two different things. Did they leave in the creepy doll dance (Playing the Game), and did they pay for the Broadway choreography for Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious? For this show, the answer is ‘yes’ to both questions. Because they used smaller dancers for the creepy doll dance, it wasn’t as creepy as it could have been, but enjoyable non the less. As for Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, you would need to watch it to understand what I’m talking about. They use a series of unmistakable movements for the letters that make the song visually appealing and uniquely identifiable to the musical.

The leads were impressive. The interpretation of the relationship between Mary Poppins and Bert was different than it normally is. Generally, though Mary Poppins comes across as a stern nanny, she shows her softer side quite often, especially to Bert. However, in this show, she is serious for the biggest part of the musical. I am always a little saddened when Mary has to leave and poor Bert doesn’t win the girl, but with this show, she never intentionally led Bert on, so when she said she had to leave, Bert accepted his fate, turned abruptly and left. She was the one looking back with a moment of regret. Well played Pocket. That was a new one for me.

Speaking of new, Cassandra Ford is a new actress for me, and she was fabulous. She had poise, commanded the stage with ease, and sang beautifully. Levi Wilson, on the other hand, is a handsome face that I was happy to see as Bert. I am enjoying watching Levi’s evolution in acting. Though I have appreciated his other characters here, this one has solidified his leading man status. What will he do next? I can’t wait to find out.

The other men of the Pocket always put out a solid performance. Tony Clay, David Fleming and Steve Mitchell are always a joy to watch. They are reliable in keeping the shows focused and add to the entertainment of the overall storytelling. I briefly smile at the familiar faces and then sink into whatever character they are selling to the audience.

Another interesting character development was with Roxy Kirchoff’s Winifred. Normally, Winifred is flighty and soft. Kirchoff’s interpretation had her more insistent and ready to fight side by side with her husband. She took things very personally and had a lot of heart in this role.

As an extra special treat, when it was time for the real dancers to shine, the students with the Hot Springs Dance Troupe took over the stage and showed out! They twirled, they tapped, they flipped and made everything that much more exciting. They were amazing. Hot Springs Dance Troupe is a group of dedicated students who study the art of dance through Hot Springs School District and is taught by alumni Amy Bramlett. They would like to say thank you to the Arkansas Arts Council and the Pocket Theatre for making this collaboration possible!

Coming up next is an Edgar Allan Poe piece in time for the Halloween season. For more information, visit their website at https://www.pockettheatre.com.

