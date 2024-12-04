Review: IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nothing says Christmas like going to Murry’s Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock for a festive evening of delicious food and heartwarming entertainment. With its cozy atmosphere and wonderful hospitality, Murry’s creates the perfect setting to celebrate the season with family and friends. Now through New Year’s Eve, Irving Berlin’S WHITE CHRISTMAS is lighting up the stage with its timeless music, dazzling choreography, and a story that captures the true spirit of the holidays. Don’t miss your chance to make this magical show part of your holiday celebration!

WHITE CHRISTMAS follows the journey of two World War II soldiers-turned-entertainers, Phil Davis (Brian Earles) and Bob Wallace (Tim Cooper). After transitioning from performing for the troops to making appearances on the iconic Ed Sullivan Show, the pair’s lives take an unexpected turn when they encounter a talented sister act, Judy Haynes (Moriah Patterson) and Betty Haynes (Ashley Merrill).

Smitten by the duo’s charm, Phil convinces Bob to follow the sisters to a picturesque inn in Vermont. There, they reunite with their former commander, General Henry Waverly (Tom Cooper), who now owns the struggling inn, alongside his spirited assistant Martha Watson (Leigh Anne Ralston) and his lively granddaughter Susan Waverly (Hope Hinton).

Upon discovering that the inn is facing severe financial difficulties, Phil and Bob rally their showbiz crew to stage a dazzling Christmas performance to bring holiday cheer and much-needed support to the General, his inn, and the local community. Along the way, romance blossoms, friendships deepen, and the true spirit of Christmas shines bright.

This is a wonderful cast. Murry’s performers have wonderful energy and chemistry, I’m sure due to how well they all know each other and their shared passion for bringing stories to life on stage. Their camaraderie shines through in every scene, creating an atmosphere of joy and authenticity that draws the audience into the heart of the story.

Tim Cooper and Brian Earles shine as Bob and Phil, bringing charm, charisma, and impeccable comedic timing to their roles. Cooper’s portrayal of the reserved yet endearing Bob captures the character's depth and warmth, while Earles’ lively and mischievous Phil adds a delightful energy to every scene. Their onstage chemistry is electric, showcasing a seamless blend of humor, heart, and harmony, especially in their dynamic musical numbers. Together, they lead the production with a magnetic presence that captivates the audience from start to finish.

Onstage sisters Ashley Merrill and Moriah Patterson deliver standout performances as Betty and Judy Haynes, exuding charm, grace, and undeniable talent. Merrill brings a captivating depth and elegance to Betty, beautifully balancing her character's warmth and independence. Patterson’s Judy sparkles with effervescence and playfulness, lighting up the stage with her vivacious energy. Together, their vocal harmonies are nothing short of enchanting, and their sisterly chemistry feels genuine and heartfelt. I am still singing “Sisters” in my head and probably will continue through the rest of the holiday.

I love the dynamics between Tom Cooper as General Henry Waverly, Leigh Anne Ralston as Martha Watson, and Hope Hinton as Susan Waverly. Their interactions bring a perfect blend of warmth and humor to this classic. Tom Cooper’s portrayal of General Waverly captures both the stoic dignity and underlying vulnerability of a man deeply loved by those around him. Leigh Anne Ralston’s Martha is a delightful powerhouse, delivering quick wit and a commanding stage presence that balances the General’s seriousness with lighthearted charm. Hope Hinton’s Susan adds a fresh, youthful energy, embodying both innocence and spunk as she holds her own among the seasoned performers. Together, this trio creates a dynamic that feels authentic and deeply endearing, adding an emotional richness to the story that resonates with the audience.

Dinner was absolutely delicious—possibly my favorite of the year! The variety and quality of the dishes were outstanding, with flavors that perfectly complemented the festive atmosphere of the evening. From the savory entrées to the decadent desserts, every bite was a treat. That Glazed Ham, Sweet Potato Casserole and Bread Pudding are worth the ticket price alone—I am ready for more! Seriously, Murry's truly outdid themselves.

As an added bonus, I love that Michael Heavner has rejoined the Murry's family with his orchestrations! His talent truly enhances the overall musical experience, bringing a rich depth to the show. His ability to elevate the soundscape makes the production feel even more immersive and magical.

If you haven’t gotten your tickets, get them before this hit sells out! Go to www.murrysdp.com for more information. Happy Holidays!! P.S. It looks like they had some assistance from some special holiday guests!

CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Don Bolinger

Artistic Director: Glen J. Gilbert

Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound: Keylan Alderson

Set Design: Elfen Goodness

Costumes: Katie Greer

Music Director/Keyboard: Emily Cooper

Set Construction: Mark Carlisle

Set Decoration: Candy Cane

Scenic Painter: Elena Petroukhina

Orchestra: Michael Heavner

Photographer: Warren McCullough

President/Producer: Ike Murry McEntire

Manager: Ginger Murry

Office Manager: Lawanna Machycek

Group Sales: Moriah Patterson

Chef: Tracy Philipp & Noel Porter

Reader Reviews