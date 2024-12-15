Review: WINTER WONDERETTES at The Pocket Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the best quartets I have heard in awhile can be found at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs in WINTER WONDERETTES who finish out their run Sunday, Dec. 15. Their harmonies are tight, their energy is infectious, and their delivery of classic holiday tunes is nothing short of magical. Written by Roger Bean and Directed by Amber Moss, these ladies put on a show that will put you in the holiday spirit.

WINTER WONDERETTES follows Missy (Cathleen Criss), Betty Jean (Neelah Agus), Suzy (Brittany Cranton), and Cindy Lou (Allie Anderson) as they unite to perform at Harper’s Hardware’s holiday party. Full of festive songs and witty banter, the show highlights the ups and downs of their friendship while delivering plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments.

Because this is a party, the girls talk to the audience as if they are part of the hardware party, which is a lot of fun. They engage the crowd with playful banter, festive jokes, and even some interactive moments, making everyone feel like they’re part of the celebration.

Missy just recently married their high school choir teacher Bill and has come back from the honeymoon. So, during the show, she randomly picks out an audience member and flirts with him through the duration of the show. Suzy is married to Ritchie, who is running lights and sound for their show. She is bubbly and loves hiding the elf. Betty Jean is the actual employee of the hardware store, so when her boss plays a mean trick on her and her fellow employees, things get a little dramatic for her. Cindy Lou is the sexy one who flirts with everyone. As they wait for Santa to appear, they sing and dance and turn what could have been an ordinary hardware store party into a magical, music-filled celebration that leaves everyone feeling merry and bright.

The singing and dancing is absolutely top-notch, with each cast member bringing exceptional vocal talent and vibrant choreography to the stage. Their harmonies are seamless, blending beautifully to create a rich, nostalgic sound that perfectly suits the holiday classics. The choreography is equally impressive—playful, energetic, and full of vintage flair, it complements the music and the story wonderfully. From intricate group numbers to charismatic solos, the performances are polished, dynamic, and a true joy to watch. This talented quartet delivers a show that’s as visually delightful as it is musically stunning!

Speaking of visually delightful, I loved their costumes. Created by Kathryn Lightsey, who also provided these stunning photos, their bright green, pink, orange and blue dresses with matching shoes made the girls look like a festive explosion of 1960s holiday cheer! Each outfit perfectly reflected their individual personalities, adding another layer of charm to the performance. The coordinated colors and retro styles not only captured the era’s aesthetic but also brought a playful, eye-catching vibrancy to the stage. They were beautiful!

The set was a delightful celebration of all things festive! Designed to resemble the cozy yet bustling atmosphere of Harper’s Hardware during the holidays, it was brimming with seasonal charm. The hardware-themed holiday decorations worked together to immerse the audience in the holiday spirit, making it feel like they truly were part of the store's lively Christmas party.

This was such a cute show. You don’t want to miss it. For more information, visit their website at https://www.pockettheatre.com.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Amber Moss

Assistant Director – Allison Callaway

Producer – Dan Breshears

Music Director – Amber Moss

Art/Set Design – Tami Kendall & Amber Moss

Costumes – Kathryn Lightsey

Stage Manager – Autumn Cranton

Stage Crew – Autumn Cranton, Avery Martin, Amber Moss, Allison Callaway

Lighting Design – Amber Moss, Justin Breland

Light Technician – Zoey Lawless, Justin Breland

Sound Design – Neal Moss

Sound Technician – James Henley

Spotlight – Lukas Bowler

Playbill Designer – Jennifer Henley

Harper’s Hardware Hosts – Amber Moss, Bonnie Maisen, Jenna Tillery, Jennifer Horner, Christi Day, Beverly Criss

