Review: DONNIE LEE STRICKLAND at Brookstock Events

We here at Broadway World love to celebrate, and this time it was my birthday. So what did I do to party? I went to Brookstock Events’ Open House in Dover Saturday, May 25, to check out their venue and to see my friend DONNIE LEE STRICKLAND perform for the attendees, and we all had the best time. With free hot dogs, water, friends and the whole place singing happy birthday to me, there was no better way to celebrate.

Located on 35 acres in the foothills of the Ozarks, Brookstock has the capability to host national, regional and local bands. For my inaugural visit, I was serenaded by award winning country music artist and my brother-from-another-mother Donnie Lee Strickland who can croon the country classics better than anyone I’ve ever heard. Seriously, this guy is the real deal, and his band is top notch. Backed by Shane Thornton on bass, Danny Cullum on lead guitar, and Justin Bromley on drums, these guys jammed out hit after hit to an audience who was singing along and having a great time.

Once the mic situation was fixed, Donnie and the gang got us going with Eric Church’s How ‘Bout You, Brooks and Dunn’s Play Something Country, and King George’s Check Yes or No. On and on, the music kept coming, and the audience loved all of it. I love his deep melodic voice. It caresses each song he sings. He captures the mood of each song, whether it is a good ole boy drinking anthem or a love on your partner type ballad. His stage presence and professionalism lets you know he is a pro at what he does. I know there were more than one starry-heart eyes with goofy grins staring up at him, and I loved watching the couples getting up to dance during the lovey dovey songs.

Donnie was generous with sharing the stage as well. During the show, Danny Cullum did a groovin’ rendition of Mustang Sally. Shane Thornton, who just won an award from the Arkansas Country Music Awards with his collaboration with Andy Wallis and Justin Keith for Just the Same, sang his original This Side of the Dirt which he wrote after having multiple heart attacks. To say that the story touched our hearts is an understatement. Faith Boren took the stage and sang her song I Wouldn’t Change a Thing. This was my first time hearing from her, and she was amazing. To round out the list of originals, Donnie performed Workin’ It. It was a hot afternoon, but it was worth getting serenaded by Donnie and his friends.

Originally from North Carolina (we’ll forgive him for that), Donnie travels all over the United States playing in all sorts of different venues. He is recognized for his outstanding performance skills, his rich warm vocals, and has won numerous awards. In October, Donnie will be up for awards in two different awards’ shows. Donnie is nominated for Vocalist of the Year and Modern Country JMA Alum at the Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, and he will be performing at the pre-show and co-host at the Artists Music Guild Heritage Awards in North Carolina—not to leave out the fact that he has two nominations there as well.

While perusing his social media page, I noticed Donnie is working on an autobiography. Donnie’s life is anything but ordinary, and I know all his fans, including myself, can’t wait for it to come out. To follow Donnie, check out his website at https://officialdlsmusic.com/home.

Coming up this Saturday at Brookstock Events, the Karla Case Band will take the stage. Tickets are $10 at the gate. Then on Saturday, June 15, Scotty Austin and drummer Steven from the band Saving Abel will take the Brookstock stage. Opening bands for this event will be THE OTHER LA as well as PREZZENCE. Tickets are available at www.brookstockevents.com or at the gate. Bring your ice chest with favorite beverages, chairs, canopy, snacks, etc and have a great time! Food vendor onsite as well as "real" bathrooms. This is an outdoor event. There will be a cooling tent available in the event it's a hot day. Primitive camping is available for only $20 Saturday night or $30 Friday night and Saturday night - reserve your spot online or contact Brookstock Events at (501) 314-9492.

