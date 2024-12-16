Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Argenta Contemporary Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Article co-written by Jimmy Allen

To close out the holiday season, the Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock presents A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL now through December 22, to a sold-out crowd, and rightfully so. The talent level for this production is through the roof, with a cast that brings extraordinary energy and charm to this timeless holiday tale. My adoration grows and grows with each visit, and I am continually impressed by the magic this theatre creates.

In four weeks time, I saw the play, the movie, and the musical. After this whirlwind indoctrination, my definite opinion is that this musical is the best. I know there are some purest out there who will vehemently disagree with me, but I don’t care. This show won me over! Was it the cast? Probably so.

Pate Wilson, Michele May Clark, Jaydon Clark, Craig Wilson

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

The Narrator (Chris Flowers) tells the story of Ralphie (Jaydon Clark), who dreams of owning a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle with a compass in the stock and "this thing which tells time" (a built-in sundial). However, every adult he confides in responds with the same warning: "You'll shoot your eye out!" This phrase even becomes the basis for a lively and humorous song in the second act, adding a playful twist to Ralphie's ongoing quest for his dream gift.

Before I continue with the review, I have to say that Jaydon Clark is an absolute star. Seriously! His skills as a performer are nothing short of extraordinary, and his command of the stage is at a professional level. His singing, his dancing, and his overall professionalism are incredibly impressive. I am certain he has a bright future ahead, and I am excited to follow his career for years to come.

Jaydon Clark as Ralphie

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Ok, so as we follow the saga of the BB gun, we meet the people who are important in Ralphie’s world. His quirky but loving family includes his Old Man (Craig Wilson), a gruff yet endearing father who takes pride in his eccentric "major award" and fights daily battles with the furnace and the neighbor’s mischievous dogs.

I’ve been a big Craig Wilson fan since Memphis the Musical, so I was thrilled to see him in this role. The fact that he included in his bio that he’s a “longtime advocate for soap poisoning prevention” cracked me up and made him even more endearing to me.

Pate Wilson as Randy and Craig Wilson as Old Man

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

In fact, I thought it was delightful that the whole Wilson crew was in this show. Craig’s wife, Allison Stodola Wilson, had double duties as the choreographer of the show and played Ralphie’s teacher, (Miss) Shields. Allison always brings a lot of class to the shows she works on, seamlessly blending her elegant choreography with her captivating stage presence, and as (Miss) Shields, she delivered a standout performance, particularly in her big musical number, where her comedic timing and vibrant energy lit up the stage. I give her extra bonus points for adding in a kick line with the younger girls. They were all fantastic.

Allison Stodola Wilson and cast

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

To round out the Wilson family dynamos, Webb Wilson was a hilarious and charismatic Schwartz, capturing the mischievous spirit of Ralphie’s Best Friend, and Pate Wilson perfected the whining that was required for younger brother Randy. The iconic bundling-up scene, where Randy is so wrapped in winter gear he can barely move, brought a lot of giggles from the audience.

Continuing on, Michelle May Clark as Ralphie’s mom had a gentle yet firm presence, and her warm, nurturing demeanor really grounded the production. Also, we can’t leave out bullies Austin Bernard as Scut Farkus and Isaac Abel as Grover Dill. Their portrayals of these classic antagonists were both menacing and comically over-the-top, bringing plenty of laughs and adding a layer of tension to Ralphie’s childhood trials. Then, of course, Jax Judd as Flick was epic during the tongue-to-the-flagpole scene. Everyone who loved the movie was in stitches watching him go through that iconic moment on stage. We couldn’t stop laughing.

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Santa (Steven Jones), Esther Jane (Lucy Beaumont) and the rest of the ensemble, of course, shined as well, filling the stage with energy and bringing Ralphie’s story to life. Their seamless transitions between scenes, vibrant musical numbers, and strong vocal performances created a festive atmosphere that perfectly complemented the storytelling. They were all simply amazing!

ACT consistantly goes over the top with their events. When you walk into the theatre, the decorations transport you into a festive, holiday wonderland. The attention to detail is evident in every corner, from the lobby to the stage, creating an atmosphere that makes every performance feel like a magical celebration.

As always, the hospitality crew is welcoming and spoils us with a layout of tasty hors d'oeuvres, making it a true treat before the show begins. If you haven’t had the joy of experiencing the VIP treatment, I highly recommend purchasing it for the next show—John, Alyson, and the entire crew truly know how to make an evening special. As a bonus, bartender Phillip Ussery is an expert mixologist. If champagne isn’t what you desire, Phillip can make anything you request and will put it in a tumbler with the present show’s design. I love my extensive collection of ACT drinkware.

Not only does ACT produce shows that could rival Broadway, they also offer classes for folks wanting to hone their craft. Registration is open for the Spring semester. For more information, visit their website at https://argentacontemporarytheatre.org.

Broadway World would love to give a shout out to photographer extraordinaire Warren McCullough for the use of these stunning photos. Email Warren at wjmcasting@gmail.com for all of your photography needs.

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

CREATIVE TEAM

Producing Artistic Director -- Vincent Insalaco

Director – Anna Kimmell

Music Director – Leann Jones

Assistant Director – Bridget Davis

Choreographer – Allison Stodola Wilson

Stage Manager – April Bartholmey

Assistant Stage Manager – Taylor Fulgham

Sound Designer/Sound Board Operator/A1 -- Nathan Abshire

Isaac Abel, Jaydon Clark, Austin Bernard

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Lighting Designer – Griffen Birdsong, Dena Kimberling

Technical Director – Nicholas Bius

Scenic Designer – Drew Posey

Costume Designer -- Shelly Hall

Stitcher – Betty Reece

Prop Master -- Lauren Nicholas

Props Specialist -- Dr. Rick Nicholas

Dresser – Haley Eaton, Kennedy Sanders, Naomi Patillo

Jaydon Clark, Paate Wilson

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Master Electrician – Manuel Angeles

Master Carpenter – Paige Carpenter

Light Crew – George Chambers III

Spotlight Operator – Tate Mikles, Ava St. Ana

Deck Crew – Thomas Drake

Rex Easter III -- A2

Set Carpenters -- Nathan Abshire, Nicholas Bius, Rex Easter III, Margo Gifford, Morgan Stringer, Paige Carpenter

Set Painters – Ashleigh Bores, Barbara Lusk, Jeran McGill, Kay Owens, Suzzette Patterson

Chris Flowers as Jean/Narrator

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

