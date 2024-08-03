Review: ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S Main St, in Pine Bluff, had all of their revolting children on display for their summer production of Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL during the last two weekends in July. Ok, maybe revolting isn’t the exact words for them. Actually, they were quite entertaining. Directed by the delightful Bethany Gere, their hard work was evident, and their collective storytelling elated the audience. The talent is impressive here at the ARTx3 Campus, and I love coming here.

Matilda Wormwood (Sawyer Terry) is a very intelligent girl who possesses telekinetic powers, which is useful since she is neglected and mistreated by her parents, the Wormwoods (KC Rowland and Susan Jones Harris). To make matters worse, she is sent to school where the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (Keiren Minter), treats everyone dastardly, including their teacher Miss Honey (Emily Burris). Along the way she is befriended by The Librarian (Teanna Williams) who loves to hear Matilda’s stories, and Lavender (Addie Ashcraft), who helps with Matilda’s schemes at school. Through cleverness and courage, Matilda uses her abilities to stand up against the injustices she faces, ultimately leading to resolutions where good triumphs over evil. The musical, known for its catchy songs and imaginative staging, celebrates themes of resilience, intelligence, and the transformative power of kindness. A lot of fun was had by all.

I loved this performance for many reasons. The kids as an ensemble worked together so well, and the singing and dancing were really superb. As an extra bonus, I enjoyed the tumbling. They did an awesome job. It was fun watching them support Bruce (Brandt Lunsford) during the cake-eating scene, and of course during my favorite song “Revolting Children.”

Sawyer Terry performed like a veteran actress. She carried herself well and executed her songs with ease. She was a perfect Matilda. Her scenes with Emily Burris were very endearing. We cheered when they finally ended up together. I enjoyed Matilda’s song “Naughty,” and “When I Grow Up” always brings me to tears.

Susan Jones Harris and Raymond Wallace’s Rudolpho cracked me up, and then when Miss Honey was added into the group, that scene brought us to tears.

Addie Ashcraft’s Lavender was especially funny. We loved her exaggerated way she led us into the scene with the frog.

Now to be honest, I have reviewed Matilda three other times, and this one had my favorite Miss Trunchbull. I am a huge Keiren Minter fan, but this sent me over the top. Even though he played the villain, my starry heart eyes goes to Minter, and now I request that this character be played by a guy from here on out. Of course, the difference is obvious, but it also brought so much more uniqueness and humor to Miss Trunchbull. I loved it!

Next up is George A Romero’s NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD. Auditions are this Saturday, Aug. 10. This looks like a fun one, and I can’t wait to see it. For more information, visit their website at ARTX3.org.

Plays are not all that ARTx3 brings to the center. Currently there is a Directing Class being offered with instructor Patrice D. Williams. The first one has already been taught, but there are three more left: Saturdays, Aug. 10, 17, and 24 - 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The classes are $20 for 4 classes, or $5 for single classes. You must be 16 years old or older to participate. This workshop is sponsored by a Kenneth Reams Arts for Justice Grant.

For the educators in the community, there will be a tour of The ARTx3 Campus during their free Educators' Open House from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Experience a legacy of education, entertainment, and cultural opportunities your students will love before they step through the door. You will be introduced to The ARTSpace on Main (Built for the visual arts community + STEAM), The ARTWORKS on Main (Built for the performing arts community + Artist in Residencies), and The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (Built for Southeast Arkansas prestige). Included will be a complimentary cocktail hour. For more info and to register, visit artx3.org/all-events/educators-open-house. Attend and receive a discount on ARTx3 membership!

Other noteworthy events at this center this Saturday, Aug. 10:

School Supply Drive – to be distributed on Second Saturday Family FunDay event

Read, Sing, Dance & Play with Me! with Melanie Madkin from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.! Ages 3-6 are welcome.

For more information on ARTx3 events, visit their website at ARTx3.org

