Review: HAMILTON THE MUSICAL at Walton Arts Center

The ten-dollar founding father without a father has landed in Arkansas again, but this time at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, which you can catch now through Sunday, August 25, and they have an all-new cast. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, and based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, the Angelica Tour of HAMILTON has begun their conquest starting in Northwest Arkansas to the delight of the patrons of the WAC.

“I have been waiting a long time to see Hamilton!” Kara Waters of Rogers said. “I’ve seen it on Disney Plus a thousand times, and now I finally get to see it live!”

Truthfully, it is big shoes to fill when the expectation on a show is so high due to how accessible the Broadway show was to us, which won 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy®, some Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, that it made me slightly nervous for the cast. However, my fears were unmerited, because the new Angelica cast blew us all away. We soaked in every emotion they were giving us, and there were many tears all around me during the sad moments.

Company - HAMILTON National Tour - (c) Joan Marcus 2021

For those unaware of the plot, here is a brief synopsis. I’ll try to keep from quoting the whole show, but I make no promises. Anyway, Alexander Hamilton was an orphan on an island and wanted more for his life. Because he was so smart, his neighbors ‘took up a collection just to send him to the mainland.’ He arrived in New York where he could work work. He then makes friends, gladly joins the fight with George Washington to address the issue of being out gunned and out manned. He marries Eliza Schuyler, makes a few babies, irritates Aaron Burr, has the first US scandal (why he wrote the Reynolds pamphlet I will never understand), and dies in a dual. Of course there is a lot more to this story, but you need to go experience it for yourself.

This is a great cast. It was everything I remembered from the Broadway show. The whole ensemble embraced their heroes and brought forth a performance that had us all in our emotions. Of course, the singing was on point, but it was their characterizations that really shown through.

My audience neighbors cheered as Tyler Fauntleroy came onto the stage as Hamilton. You could see the determination in his eyes that he wanted to give us the best interpretation of the title character. He was commanding with a great deal of charm. Alex Hairston (Eliza Hamilton) had wonderful poise and emotional depth, Marja Harmon (Angelica Schuyler) was a fantastic leader for the Schuyler sisters. You could see and hear the regret she had for her decisions in life. Then there is Lily Soto (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), who was a fabulous asset to the trio, but blossomed even more when she became Maria.

Nathan Haydel (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Jared Howelton (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), and Kai Thomani Tshikosi (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison) made a great trio as well. They were so funny in all of their roles. However, when Philip died, that whole scene had everyone around me sniffling. It broke our hearts. Jimmie 'J.J.' Jeter (Aaron Burr) was fun to watch into his descent into madness. His frustrations grew throughout the performance, and we could feel it when he finally cracked.

The two world leaders Justin Sargent (King George II) and A.D. Weaver (George Washington) were both larger than life. They demanded attention and together, they enriched the musical by offering contrasting forms of leadership and power, illustrating the challenges and complexities of founding a nation. Justin Sargent’s facial expressions and pious stances were amazing, and A.D. Weaver’s seriousness had us wishing he was our leader now.

After they depart from Fayetteville, the tour continues heading north. Here is a schedule for the rest of the year.

St. Louis, MO Fabulous Fox Theatre August 28–September 8, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center September 11-29, 2024

Dayton, OH Schuster Center October 1-13, 2024

Buffalo, NY Shea’s PAC October 15-27, 2024

Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music October 29–November 23, 2024

Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre November 26–December 8, 2024

Providence, RI PPAC December 11-22, 2024

For more information about HAMILTON and how to get tickets as they make their way across North America, visit their website at https://hamiltonmusical.com/us-tour.

Are you a Friend of the Walton Arts Center? Well you should be. There are so many great perks that come with helping WAC bring all of this wonderful entertainment. Broadway World was treating to a special reception in the Friends lounge, which was a great place to chill until time for the show. They have hors d'oeuvres, an outside patio, and a welcoming vibe that lets you know how much they appreciate you. You should check it out. For options on how to join that best fits your budget, visit their website at waltonartscenter.org/friends

Next up on the Walton Arts Center stage is Bluey’s Big Play. For information and tickets, visite their website at https://waltonartscenter.org.

Comments