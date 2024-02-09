Feature: ARKANSAS SHOOTING STARS: High School Edition

Welcome to another edition of Arkansas Shooting Stars: High School Edition! I am very impressed with both of these high school seniors. They are going to do so well in whatever avenue they pursue.

Lucy Strahin

LUCY STRAHIN is a singer, actor and dancer from Conway. Theatre is Lucy's passion and she has been performing since she was four years old. She also enjoys the technical part of productions, especially creating props and scenery.

Regional Theatre Credits: Red Curtain Theatre: Wizard of Oz (Dorothy), Beauty and the Beast Jr (Cogsworth), Frozen Jr (Oaken), The Laramie Project (Zubaida Ula/Dr. Cantway), The Sound of Music (nun ensemble), James and the Giant Peach Jr (nurse/ensemble) The Little Mermaid Jr (Allana) , and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer Jr (Mrs. Claus). Rialto Community Theatre: Wizard of Oz (munchkin mayor/Nikko), Snow White (Happy), Tale of a 4th Grade Nothing (Sam), Broadway on Broadway and Broadway on Broadway 2 (multiple roles). Blackbird Academy: 101 Dalmations Kids (Cruella DeVille).

Educational Theatre Credits: Conway High School: The Play that Goes Wrong High School Edition (Chris) A Christmas Carol (Mrs Fezziwig/grave robber), Kiss Me Kate (choir) Morrilton High School: Annie (Duffy). Lucy's next production is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat with Conway High School.

Training: Lucy is a member of the Conway High Advanced Camerata Choir and has earned a chair for the past two years in the Arkansas All-Region Choir. She has studied ballet, pre point, musical theatre and tap. She is an active member of the CHS Thespian Troupe #9041. She has also trained with the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre Education lab.

Future Plans: In the fall, Lucy plans to attend college where she will pursue a BFA in musical theatre.

Jackson Ray

JACKSON RAY is an actor, singer, lighting designer, and scenic designer from

North Little Rock. He serves on the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Teen Advisory

Board.

Regional Credits: The Royal Theatre: Footloose (Jeter), Peter and The Starcatcher

(Black Stache), Hello Dolly! (Dance Captain, Ensemble), American Idiot

(Ensemble), Grease (Ensemble). The Studio Theatre: Disney’s Frozen Jr. (Duke of

Weselton), Junie B. Jones (Jose’), Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr. (Grimsby), Disney’s

Descendants (Royal Guard). Argenta Community Theater: High School Musical

Jr. (Lighting Director and Lightboard Operator).

Educational Theatre Credits: North Little Rock High School Performing Arts: Disney’s Frozen (Pabbie, Lighting Designer, Scenic Designer), Wizard of Oz (General Winkie), and Matilda (Michael Wormwood).

Training: Jackson has been a student of theatre since he was seven years old. He’s trained

with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (formerly Arkansas Arts Center), Arkansas

Repertory Theater, Argenta Community Theater, and the Royal Young Players.

Voice training: Eight years with Angela Kay Collier Voice Studio.

Future Plans: Jackson intends to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design & Production with a specialization in Lighting Design.

If you or someone you know would like to be included in our next spotlights, email Theresa Bertram at bwwtheresa@gmail.com.