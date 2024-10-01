Review: ALONE TOGETHER at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Have you made it to the empty nest portion of your life yet or are you getting close? If so, you will be able to relate to Murry’s Dinner Playhouse production of ALONE TOGETHER, which you can catch from now through October 12, 2024. As a parent with one more child to go, this hilarious comedy had me laughing so hard that I had tears. Written by Lawrence Roman and Directed by the super talented Quinn Gasaway, this feel-good experience left me smiling long after the curtain fell. Get your tickets at murrysdp.com, and don’t miss this production.

George (Don Bolinger) and Helene (Laurie Pascale) finally sent their last son Keith (Braden Lisowe) off to college and gleefully started making plans about what they were going to do with an empty house. However, not long after they sneaked away to their room, their burnt-out mathematician son, Michael (Grant Watkins), returns home to reclaim his bedroom and escape the frustration of failing to solve unsolvable problems. As Michael was getting drunk, their next son, Elliot (Tim Cooper), shows up after being kicked out of his house for cheating on his wife. As if that wasn’t enough, Keith’s new friend Janie (Katherine Greer) moves in until she can find another place to live. This, of course, frustrates George and Helene so much that they think of multiple ways to get the kids back out of the house. Do they succeed? Go see the show.

This comedy resonates with many people, particularly those who have experienced the dynamic of raising kids and adjusting to an empty house. The humor is very relatable and shows how, despite best intentions, family members can often drive each other a little crazy, especially when unexpected situations disrupt carefully made plans.

The cast is hilarious! This is a great ensemble show that will keep you laughing. Don Bolinger and Laurie Pascale have done many shows together and have great chemistry. For this particular show, Bolinger’s George is the calm to Pascale’s Helene storm. She fires off while he tries to absorb the worst of it. They make a great team, and I loved watching them work through these issues.

Now when I say issues, I am speaking of the adult children who reinvade the home with no insight on when they are leaving. Grant Watkins fully embraces his drunken Michael. Watkins’ portrayal allows the audience to see that Michael is overcompensating for his bruised ego due to his failures and really makes you feel like he may never move out. Tim Cooper’s Elliot is a womanizer and basic giant kid who thrills in hanging with his drunken brother and flirting with the newest member Janie. Katherine Greer’s Janie is super cute and bubbly with a few self-esteem issues. Braden Lisowe’s Keith is the only normal one out of the group, even though he drives five hours back home for a dentist. They were all super funny and engaging.

If I’m not mistaken, this is Quinn Gasaway’s first time directing at MDP. I always love seeing him perform, but this show was saturated in Gasaway humor. His brand of comedy is visual and makes me giggle every time. He is definitely one of my favorites!

Before I move on to the buffet, I want to discuss how much I loved costuming this time around, especially Janie and Elliott. For fairytale shows or serious period pieces, you expect the costumes to be extravagant and over the top. So, imagine my delight when I saw that this was 80s themed, and they donned specific articles resembling the era. Basically, what I’m saying is I loved Janie’s cutesy v-necked animal print top that accentuated her femininity. It was playful and matched her character’s personality. However, the outfit that really had me going was Elliott’s booty jean shorts! That right there is a hilarious reason to go see this show! Cooper owns the look. From the big reveal to the end of the show, I couldn’t get over it. He cracked me up!

Before the show we dined on delectable scrumptiousness that was filling and satisfying to our taste buds. The buffet always makes me happy and is a great way to start the evening. My favorite is the Cajun Cod, but the Orange Chicken was tasty as well. I like dipping my roll in my mashed potatoes, and the bread pudding was pretty moist this time around. Also, I had the mocktail Pina Colada and loved every sip of that. It was all sooooooo yummy! For a dinner and a show, the price at MDP can’t be beat.

Coming up next is Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Nile. It was written three years after Murder on the Orient Express, which I’ve seen three times now, so I’m excited to see this one. Information on tickets can be found at murrysdp.com. Get your tickets early for the best seating.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Quinn Gasaway

Artistic Director: Glen J. Gilbert

Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound: Keylan Alderson

Set Design: Quinn Gasaway

Costumes: Katie Greer

Set Construction: Mark Carlisle

Scenic Painter & Set Decoration: Elaina Petroukhina

Photographer: Warren McCullough

