Review: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The Studio Theatre

Omigod you guys! There is only one more weekend left, August 1-4, to catch LEGALLY BLONDE, a fantastic celebration of personal growth all wrapped up in pink at The Studio Theatre, 320 W 7th St, in Little Rock, assuming that there are tickets left. If you’ve already seen it, you know how great this show is. Besides the fact that I was a big fan when the movie came out in 2001, this show has so many of my favorite actors, the songs are catchy, and they do a great job balancing comedy with heartfelt moments, creating a story that’s both laugh-out-loud funny and emotionally resonant. You don’t want to miss it!

Based on the novel "Legally Blonde" by Amanda Brown, with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin book by Heather Hach, and directed by Justin A. Pike, LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL follows Elle Woods (Bridget Davis) as she leaves the comforts of California and takes on law school on the east coast. After being dumped by her boyfriend Warner (J. Kirt Thomas) because she is too much of a Marilyn and not a Jackie, Elle decides she needs to follow him to law school to win him back. With the help of her friends Serena (Izzy Hammonds), Margot (Belle Overstreet), Pilar (Patricia Loera) and the rest of her Delta Nu Sisters, Elle scores well on her LSATs and makes her way into Harvard. While there, she has a run in with almost everyone, including the not so unfortunate looking new girlfriend Vivienne (Kinsey Potts) and the shark Professor Callahan (Paul Bowling). With her new friends Emmett (Caleb Patton) and Paulette (Queen Anthony James Gerard), Elle survives having to make navy the new pink, winning Brooke's (Sarah Reynolds) murder trial, and graduating valedictorian, and proves that this Legally Blonde found her way.

The musical is a fantastic celebration of personal growth and self-discovery. Elle Woods’ journey from a fashion-focused sorority girl to a confident and capable lawyer is both inspiring and empowering, and speaking of inspiring...I love me some Bridget Davis! She is amazing and perfect as Elle Woods. She lights up the stage with her smile and her expressive eyes melts your heart. Her confidence in her role is apparent and is perfect in representing our heroine.

Equal in the ability to charm the audience is the magnetic J. Kirt Thomas. Even though Warner was very superficial, Thomas still managed to keep the audience from booing him through his ability to make him self-centered yet likeable. Again, he too has that amazing smile that brightens the room even when you are supposed to hate him.

Patton’s Emmett was serious, yet endearing, especially when he delt with Elle and her ideas. Bowling’s Callahan was extra slimy, I loved the Delta Nu Greek Chorus, and Reynolds’ Brooke had everyone whipped into shape.

There were a couple of surprises that really got me. First, this is my favorite role of Kinsey Potts. She nailed Vivienne and had me repeating how much I loved her attitude and command of the stage. Then there is the amazing Queen as Paulette. My starry heart eyes go to Gerard. She is a star! The Bend and Snap will forever be ingrained in my memory, and I can’t wait to see what she does next.

This group gets extra points for having real dogs in the show. Bruiser Woods and Rufus Buonofuonte (Bb Queen) were the real scene stealers.

I also want to give a shout out to Music Director Jeannie Cross and her orchestra. It took me a moment to locate them, but I found them in the balcony. They were amazing like they always are. Bringing the score to life were Jeannie Cross on Keyboard and Conductor, Beth Hendrix on Reed, Scott Southern on Drums, Evan Smith on Trombone, Dan Schoultz on Bass, Jacob Farrah on Guitar, and Noah Van Deventer on Trumpet.

Creative Team:

Director – Justin A. Pike

Music Director – Jeannie Cross

Assistant Director – Jack Clay

Choreographer – Paige Alexander

Stage Manager – Sidney Kelly

Sound Engineer – Greg Warner

Lighting Design – Justin A. Pike

Production Photos – Eric White

Props – Jordan Hancock

Trailer Videography – Johnnie Brannon

Producers – Charlotte Hammonds, Billie Overstreet

Scenic Design – Justin A. Pike

Costume Design – Sidney Kelly, Izzy Hammonds

For more information, visit their website at linktr.ee/thestudiotheatre.

