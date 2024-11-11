Review: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH THE CHANGE at AT&T Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Going to MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH THE CHANGE at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, which was presented November 1-3, was like joining a big party bound by women who were embracing the aging process and laughing in the face of every hot flash, mood swing, and memory lapse! Based on the Original Stage Play by Jeanie Linders, with Additional Book and Lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins, and Directed by Seth Greenleaf, the show was a celebration of womanhood with humor that felt refreshingly honest, touching on all the highs and lows of "the change" with a wink and a smile.

The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® Duluth 2024 Cast: Ingrid Cole, Stacey Harris, Cheryl Mullings and Teri Adams.

Four women – A Soap Star (Stacey Harris *Dance Captain*), Professional Woman (Cheryl Mullings), Earth Mother (Ingrid Cole), and an Iowa housewife (Teri Adams) -- take a cruise together after becoming friends in the first MENOPAUSE MUSICAL and celebrate and commiserate together about their collective experiences going through this phase of their lives. The soap star grapples with accepting aging, as she’s spent her life in the spotlight. Iowa Housewife has devoted herself to family, feeling lost in her role as a caregiver and yearning for excitement. Earth Mother is free-spirited and spiritual but wrestles with the physical and emotional shifts that come with aging. Professional Woman is a high-powered executive who feels the strain of juggling a career with the demands of menopause. The cruise is the answer they (and frankly, all of us) needed to fully focus on themselves and each other. The show was funny, heartwarming, and the music was full of upbeat parodies that cleverly reimagined classic songs to fit the menopausal theme. A great time was had by all.

The energy in the theater was infectious. Before the show even started, the women of Dallas entered the theater dancing and singing and chatting with people from across the room as if this was our own personal party and everyone was friends. During the show, they cheered, laughed with resounding knowledge, and sang along as the cast brought familiar feelings to life with catchy tunes and hilarious dance numbers.

This cast was ah-maz-ing! Their chemistry and comedic timing blew me out of the water. I was convinced that Stacey Harris was a soap star....she probably is for real. Her charisma and movement around the stage were a giveaway for what a talented dancer she is. Teri Adams was endearing as the housewife. Our hearts went to her as she struggled with letting her husband go. Her sincerity with her character made us want to see her move on with her life. Ingrid Cole radiated warmth and wisdom with her character. We felt sympathy for her when her partner kept calling and disturbing her peace she was trying to create. And, watching Cheryl Mullings bring the professional woman to life was truly a joy. She’s the epitome of talent and poise. They all commanded the stage like the true professionals that they are. It was astounding to see so much female star power on stage. It was elctrifying. I loved every minute of it.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® Myrtle Beach 2024 Cast: Stacey Harris, Ingrid Cole, and Teri Adams. Credit: Scott Smallin

The music is an absolute standout, offering an infectious blend of humor, nostalgia, and empowerment. The score is filled with cleverly reworked classic songs, transformed into playful and relatable anthems about the menopausal journey. The cast members blend their vocals well, delivering powerful solos and harmonies with a perfect mix of humor and heart in the songs. Also, the choreography pairs brilliantly with the music, with lively, energetic dance routines that are so much fun to watch. It was a night of pure joy and camaraderie, reminding everyone there that aging is something to embrace with humor and pride!

For more information on when they will be sailing your way, visit their website at https://menopausethemusical.com.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Seth Greenleaf

Choreographer – Jonathan Stahl

Music Director – Peter Aylin

Supervising Music Director – Alan J Plado

Arranger/Music Producer – Ross O’Connor

Dramaturg – Karie Koppel

Assistant Director – Kim Simari

Assistant Stage Manager –Lauren Schwartz

Stage Manager – Kristen Wettstein

Sound Design – David Lanza

Lighting Design – Jean-Yves Tessier

Scenic Design – Sean McClelland

Production Manager – John Findlay

Production Coordinator – Kevin Patterson

Audio Supervisor – Asher Georges

Assistant Production Coordinator – Aaron Gibson

