Review: DANCE NATION at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Broadway World loves it when companies produce shows that take risks unapologetically. Several times now The Actors Theatre of Little Rock has left me speechless and proud at the same time, and this is one of those moments with their production of DANCE NATION, which was presented Oct. 30 through Nov. 9 at the Quapaw Methodist Church. Similar to the show Dance Moms but taken to a whole new level, this show probes into the intense, complicated lives of 13-year-old dancers and explores the brutal yet exhilarating process of discovering who they are and what they want.

Written by Clare Barron and set in a dance studio, these young dancers (played by adults) prepare for competition while dealing with intense emotions, emerging sexuality, insecurities, and budding ambitions. Dance Teacher Pat (Willie Lucius) choreographs a dance based on Gandhi and puts a lot of pressure on the girls to take it all the way to the finals. After grueling auditions, he decides to give the role of Gandhi to Connie (Jade Coldiron) and gives the main dance role to Zuzu (Raediesha Tucker), who deep down isn’t as good as Amina (Miki Gaynor). And when Zuzu does fall during the solo, Amina steps in and saves the show, gaining her special recognition for her efforts. As they head into the finals, tensions rise, and identities are questioned. Honestly, the pressure is really too much for these teenage dancers, but ultimately, the whole process is about them figuring out who they are and what they want.

I have never seen Dance Moms, so I was in for a major surprise when I came to see this production. Though I don’t recommend bringing your children to this one, it definitely forced me to remember my younger years, and really, I’m pretty sure mine wasn’t this extreme. Director Lauren Carlton took bold creative risks, transforming the play into a visceral exploration of adolescence that goes beyond typical coming-of-age stories. Carlton leaned into the play’s intensity, emphasizing the messiness, raw emotions, and even the physical awkwardness of the teenage years.

Miki Gaynor as Amina and Raediesha Tucker as Zuzu bring a fascinating, layered intensity that makes their performances believable. Gaynor’s performance shined with a quiet strength and ambition that’s magnetic—she embodied the drive and complexity of a young dancer pushing toward perfection, revealing both resilience and vulnerability. Tucker, on the other hand, brought an incredible emotional depth with such honesty that it resonated powerfully with the audience. Their contrasting energies worked well to push the story along and kept the audience intrigued to learn the outcome of the drama.

So, I may have leaned over to my friend and said, ‘if Dance Teacher Pat is a child molester, I am not going to be happy.’ Thankfully, if he was, it was not breached upon openly. Willie Lucius managed to make Pat both captivating and unsettling, portraying him with an intensity that’s magnetic yet left the audience questioning his motives. If his goal was to creep me out, he did a great job!

I need to give a shout out to Jade Coldiron for stepping in literally at the last minute in the role of Connie due to an injury with the other cast member. She did an amazing job blending in with the other members. FYI—’break a leg’ is meant to be taken figuratively.

Another thing I love about this company is that they partner with local creamery Loblolly. This show’s delectable treat was “Dancer Fuel” -- a cereal milk, sweet cream ice cream churned with Fruity Pebbles. It was so tasty! The subtle sweetness of the cream paired perfectly with my favorite childhood cereal, adding a nostalgic touch that matched the energy of DANCE NATION. I love local businesses supporting local businesses, and this partnership enhances the theatrical experience.

Up next is DREAM GIRLS. I have a feeling this will sell out, so get your tickets soon!

