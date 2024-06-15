Review: I HATE HAMLET at The Pocket Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Article co-written by Jim Allen

To be or not to be...that is the question. No, the question is who doesn’t like Hamlet? If you just so happen to not be the biggest Shakespeare fan, you will still love I HATE HAMLET, which runs through Sunday, at The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St, in Hot Springs. Written by Paul Rudnick and Directed by Dr. Claudia Beach, this charming comedy will have the Shakespeare lovers looking for their tights and sword while the haters will enjoy that this isn’t really a Shakespeare play anyway.

Andrew Rally (Jason Moore) moves to New York to do Hamlet in the park after his tv show is cancelled. Even though he gives his Realtor Felicia Dantine (Kaitlin Potts) specifics on the type of apartment he wants, she decides that John Barrymore’s (Kevin Day) apartment is the one for him—she even moves his stuff in before he even sees the apartment. He is not thrilled, but once his friends start showing up, he doesn’t have much choice. Girlfriend Deirdre McDavey (Allison Parker) loves the apartment, and his agent Lillian Troy (Catherine Blakley) was already familiar with the apartment since she had a short fling with Barrymore. At some point, his producer friend Gary Peter Lefkowitz comes in to try and talk Andrew back to California to shoot a superhero pilot.

Realtor Felicia announces that she is also psychic and attempts to do a seance in the apartment. Though she thinks she failed, once everyone leaves, John Barrymore shows up and tells Andrew that he cannot leave until he helps him become the best Hamlet of his generation. They sword fight, they wear tights, and they bond like only actors can. It’s a lot of fun, and I loved the whole storyline.

My assistant Jim Allen said, “This cast and production did wonders with this play. Mara Magdalene did great work designing the costumes, and I really loved the Hamlet costumes. Also, I feel John stole the show a few times, by the way he seduces the women knowing they don’t know he’s there and Andrew does.”

I have to agree with Jim. This is possibly my favorite role that I have seen Kevin Day play. He was charismatic, commanding of the stage, and really owned his Barrymore character. He was fun to watch as he fawned over the women, and his gentleness with Catherine Blakley’s Lillian was precious. I was rooting for them.

Jason Moore really shined as an actor having a mid-career crisis. His character’s insecurities were great material for Day’s Barrymore to swoop in to be the hero. Moore’s Andrew had to go through a lot of growth throughout the play, which I feel showed the versatility in Moore’s skills.

Kaitlin Potts did a wonderful New York accent, and frankly was so convincing, I would have bought the apartment from her, and Allison Parker’s Deirdre was whimsical and amazing keeping her man at arm’s length until she was ready. Also, I really loved how superficial Sean Blakley’s Lefkowitz was. They all had me smiling through the whole show. I loved it!

This show has been a hit and some nights have sold out, so grab your tickets, because you don’t want to miss this one. For more information, visit their website at https://www.pockettheatre.com.

At the beginning of August, the Pocket Theatre will present Mary Poppins. This one is sure to be a popular one as well, so buy those tickets!

Thank you so much to Kathryn Lightsey for these wonderful photos.

