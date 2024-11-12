Review: MOLIERE'S THE IMAGINARY INVALID at UALR Haislip Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre education is incredibly important for fostering a range of skills and values that benefit students far beyond the stage, so I love going to the different schools to see what they are learning. For my inaugural trip to the University of Arkansas Little Rock’s Haislip Theatre Thursday, Oct. 24, I was able to experience Moliere’s THE IMAGINARY INVALID, directed by the amazing Ben Grimes. This reimagined classic was a whirlwind of laughter, clever satire, and absurdity. Though it was written in 1673, this theatre department was able to make it relatable where the audience could enjoy it without a challenge, so it is safe to say that the students at UALR are getting a great education from professionals who are deeply committed to their growth, creativity, and future success.

Co-adapted by Oded Gross and Tracy Young, with Music by Paul Prendergast and Lyrics by Oded Gross, Tracy Young and Paul Prendergast, THE IMAGINARY INVALID is a hilarious masterpiece that pokes fun at hypochondria, quack doctors, and the absurdities of human nature. The story centers on Argan (Brandon Paul Eells), a wealthy man obsessed with his imagined illnesses and the over-the-top medical treatments he insists he needs. He decides he wants to make an arranged marriage with his daughter Angelique (Einnalaisso Childs) with the soon to be Doctor Thomas Diaforius (Lance Beckman). Meanwhile, Argan’s other daughter Louison (Fantacy Mason) is being left out because she isn’t as pretty as her sister. Watching over the family is Toinette (Laila Petties-Leon) the family maid, and her brother Guy (Andrew Battie). Mix in Argan’s money hungry second wife Beline (Tatiana Kachowski), the incompetent Doctor Purgon (Valerisse Bell-Ovwiomoriemu), and other colorful characters, and you have a rollicking comedy of errors filled with deception, irony, and sharp social critique.

This cast was hilarious! As an ensemble, they brought this classic comedy to life with incredible energy, timing, and wit! There were several over-the-top performers that really commanded their roles. Kachowski’s Beline not only had cunning movement, but I also loved her facial expressions. Kenshi Lewis’ Diaforius’ strutting around with flair and a pompous attitude brought a delightful arrogance that had the audience laughing out loud. The physical comedy of Fantacy Mason’s Louison stole the spotlight with her dynamic energy to feature what was to be her disability. And then they had the charming Andrew Battie entertain the audience with his guitar before the show and during intermission. A great time was had by all.

Of course, it was super cool that Stacy Pendergraft, Co-Director for the School of Literary & Performing Arts and Associate Professor brought a couple of Central Arkansas A-listers to help guide the students for this semester.

“We have two exceptional guest artists that have been shepherding this process along,” Pendergraft said. “From the Arkansas Repertory Theatre is our guest director Ben Grimes, and a local son returns to Little Rock after a very nifty TV/film and voice acting career. Playing Argan tonight is Brandon (Paul) Eells. They both have been phenomenal. They really understood what it is we're trying to teach here and how to bring students along to grow their art and to meet the learning objectives that we have. This is our laboratory so we're always learning.”

Brandon Eells was hysterical as Argan. He is a comic genius and had us all laughing through the whole show. I am sure Eells was a valuable tool for the students, who undoubtedly learned a lot from him, not only from his acting, but also his experience as a working actor.

The costumes in this show were fabulous. Don Bolinger and his costume staff really outdid themselves. They were colorful and bouncy and such a visual delight. I loved them.

Next semester, the School of Literary and Performing Arts will produce THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY. For more information about this wonderful theatrical program, visit their website at https://ualr.edu/theatre.

