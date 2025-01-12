Review: CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY at The HeARTh in Russellville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway World is delighted to extend a warm welcome to one of Arkansas's newest theatrical companies: Arkansas Community Theatre of Russellville (ACT-R). This vibrant addition to the state’s arts community recently debuted with their inaugural production of Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, masterfully directed by Gracie Folks. Presented at The HeARTh Creator’s Collective December 14-22, in Downtown Russellville, the performance captivated audiences and marked an auspicious beginning for this promising troupe.

In collaboration with the River Valley Arts Center, ACT-R has already made a significant impact, showcasing the exceptional talent and creativity that flourish in the River Valley region. Before the show, Director Folks gave a small introduction about the company.

“Thank you guys so much for this. This is our first official show as ACT-R, which is super exciting for us. If you've heard of us, our goal for ACT-R is to give people opportunities to become more involved in the theater who might not always get that chance, whether it's they want to be on stage and perform or they want to run lights, sound, direct, anything like that. I know sometimes it can be hard to go to a place and be able to do those things if you don't necessarily have experience, but we want to be a place you can go to get that experience.”

To start off the show, Improv-R Troupe delighted the audience with a pre-show performance filled with quick wit, humor, and audience interaction. They performed random scenes suggested by the audience and played sit-stand-lay. My favorite was Ask the Sphinx, where the audience asked a random question, and the improvers had to answer one word at a time. It was enjoyable!

Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story follows the transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old man visited by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Through haunting visions, he confronts his greed, regrets, and the impact of his choices, ultimately embracing compassion, generosity, and the true spirit of Christmas.

Though I have seen countless versions of this Christmas classic, this troupe managed to present it in a way that felt fresh and uniquely their own. I was particularly intrigued by the creative approach to narration, which was delivered in a Greek chorus style. The majority of the cast took turns telling the story, seamlessly passing the narrative baton from one to another, weaving together a dynamic and engaging tapestry of storytelling. It allowed the ensemble to shine as a cohesive unit, highlighting the individual talents of each performer while maintaining the story’s timeless charm.

My starry heart eyes go to their lead, Chase E. Pyle, for his expressive portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge. His reactions and varied facial expressions were endlessly entertaining, capturing both the humor and depth of the character. From Scrooge’s gruff cynicism to his heartfelt transformation, Pyle brought a remarkable range of emotion to the stage. His energy and dedication to the role were evident in every scene, leaving a lasting impression on the audience and setting a high standard for future productions.

My favorite form of theatre is immersive, so I was also impressed with their use of the space, both in the innovative set design and the actors' movement amongst the audience. The intimate staging created an immersive experience, making the audience feel like they were part of the story rather than mere spectators. The clever use of the venue's layout allowed scenes to flow seamlessly, with actors entering and exiting from unexpected directions, adding an element of surprise and engagement. Fun was had by all.

Just from this first production, I can tell that ACT-R, led by Gracie Folks, Haley Jackson, Teri Kuras, and Garren Rasdon, is a wonderful addition to the Arkansas theatre community. They bring their own unique style, blending creativity, innovation, and a deep respect for the art of storytelling. Their dedication to crafting memorable and engaging productions is evident, and their collaborative leadership fosters a sense of inclusivity and passion that shines through in their work. Congratulations to ACT-R on their successful debut, and here’s to many more outstanding performances to come!

CREATIVE CREW

Director – Gracie Folks

Technical Director – Carson Davis

Stage Manager – Teri Kuras

Propmaster – Chelsea Mattas

Costumer – Haley Jackson/Gracie Folks

Lightboard Operator – Sara Berglund

Soundboard Operator – Kelly Williams

Technical Assistants – Drake Traylor/Garren Rasdon

Photographer – Ryan Roberts

Projection – Nate Beaundry

Reader Reviews