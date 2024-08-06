Review: HENRY V at Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It is not truly summer until we’ve seen a few Shakespearean plays, so we were thrilled when we heard Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre was bringing HENRY V to various locations in Arkansas. Under new leadership and nonprofit status, AST had a limited run from July 10 through July 15 before heading up north to perform with Shake on the Lake in New York. I happened to catch them at Witherspoon Auditorium at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville on the 15th and was thrilled to hear the happiness coming from this welcoming community.

Director Chad Bradford and Set Designer John Gale address the audience at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville

“Today, 500 young high schoolers were sitting in this room, and it was the loudest crowd I have ever heard in Russellville, Arkansas,” retired university professor and carpentry/set elements designer John Gale said before the show. “Now, I’m not exaggerating. Those of you that know me know I've been here for a long time. I want to do that for more young people in Arkansas. The arts are so important.”

After watching the show, it was easy to understand why the Arkansas Governor’s School scholars were so loud. These actors were so hilarious and told the story to where even if you didn’t understand Shakespeare, they made it to where a child would be entertained.

Shakespeare's Henry V is a historical play that chronicles the reign of King Henry V of England and his campaign to assert his claim to the French throne. The play opens with Henry V, a young and untested king who has come into his own as a leader. He faces political challenges at home and decides to pursue his claim to the French throne, which leads to the outbreak of war with France. The central conflict revolves around Henry's military campaign in France, including the famous Battle of Agincourt. Despite being vastly outnumbered, Henry's troops achieve a stunning victory, which is depicted as a testament to his leadership and the unity of his men.

Ash Winkfeld, Tim Cooper, and Matthew J Duncan

Henry's character is a focal point of the play. Shakespeare portrays him as both a capable and inspiring leader and a shrewd politician. The play explores themes of leadership, national identity, and the burdens of kingship. Notable scenes include Henry's rousing speeches to his troops, such as the "St. Crispin's Day" speech, which emphasizes camaraderie and the honor of fighting together. In addition to the military aspects, the play also includes Henry's courtship of Catherine of Valois, the French princess, which serves to strengthen his claim to the French throne and ensure peace between the two nations.

Quinn Gasaway and Selena MyKenzie Gordon

To be honest, I like chasing my favorite actors around, and when I found out that Chad Bradford directed and adapted the script, and Quinn Gasaway, Tim Cooper and Selena Mykenzie Gordon were in this production, I had to come see it. Rounding out the cast was Matthew J Duncan, who I saw last year in another ArkShakes production, and Ash Winkfield, who was new to me because xe is part of the Shake on the Lake crew. However, we will forgive Ash for being a transplant, because xyr ability to blend in with the rest of this crazy bunch made it seem like xe has been a part of the group for a long time.

L to R: Tim Cooper, Ash Winkfeld, Quinn Gasaway, Matthew J Duncan, and Selena MyKenzie Gordon

During the play all five took on numerous parts using different costumes, props and voices to convey the saga of King Henry. It was a whirlwind of a story. You never knew who they were going to be or what they were going to do, but they made it super funny, quick paced, and I loved every minute of it. I always do. This entire company always mesmerizes me with their storytelling and playfulness.

As the summer comes to a close, what will become of Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre? I’m intrigued and can’t wait to find out. Until then, you can find Chad Bradford at The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Quinn Gasaway and Tim Cooper are staples at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, and the beautiful Selena MyKenzie Gordon is continuing her education at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville-- at least, that’s where I found her prior to this production.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/arkshakes.

