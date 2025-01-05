Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Morrilton High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the non-theatrical people, you would be surprised at how many A CHRISTMAS CAROLs there are, and the students at Morrilton High School and their teachers presented their own version December 12 – 15, at the HB White Auditorium, complete with original music and choreography that added a fresh and dynamic twist to the timeless tale. Their adaptation from Charles Dicken’s classic showcased the creativity and talent of the entire cast and crew, with vibrant costumes, innovative stage design, and heartfelt performances that captivated the audience. It was a great way for these Thespians to end the semester.

A Christmas Carol follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he learns to embrace the spirit of generosity and compassion after being visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Through these supernatural encounters, Scrooge confronts the consequences of his greed and selfishness.

Among those deeply affected by Scrooge’s actions are Bob Cratchit, his underpaid and overworked clerk, who struggles to support his family, including his ailing son, Tiny Tim. There is also his nephew Fred, a cheerful and kind-hearted man who tirelessly tries to include Scrooge in his life, despite being repeatedly rebuffed.

After his encounters with the ghosts, Scrooge undergoes a profound transformation, realizing the pain his actions have caused and the joy he has been missing. He embraces the Christmas spirit with newfound fervor, becoming a generous and kind-hearted man. Scrooge surprises Bob Cratchit with a raise and provides support for his family, ensuring Tiny Tim receives the care he needs. He also mends his relationship with Fred, accepting his nephew’s warm invitation to join the family celebrations. Scrooge’s transformation radiates throughout his community, making him a symbol of goodwill and redemption, and proving that it is never too late to change, make amends, and spread kindness.

Before the show, Director Heather Hooten addressed the audience, saying “This is a true community show. We had students do the signs, they directed, they did the costumes. A Christmas Carol is one of my favorite stories of all time. It is such a comfort, so I chose it because I thought it would be a fun thing to do. But through this process, you know, it’s always hard getting a show up on its feet. We've had our ups and downs.”

Hooten then stressed that she learned an important lesson about support from her community which was also a theme in A Christmas Carol.

“I've got teachers in this show, these students, young children and parents, and when something wasn't working, I had people say, ‘I got you.’ A friend of mine who acted with me in college said, ‘I will be your Scrooge.’ So, this has been a treasure because it reminded me of one of the messages that I kind of forgot about Christmas Carol. It's not just about Christmas, but it's about being a part of the community and not isolating yourself, like being a member of a community and availing yourself to others and they'll avail themselves to you. So that's really touching. I will never be able to show the true magic of this show to you, because it was all in the rehearsal process. So please just enjoy what we have to offer tonight and remember that the true magic happens in the process.

And with that, the cast showed just how magical it really was. I saw Tom McLeod as Scrooge a decade ago, so this was a real treat for me. He was a perfect Scrooge then, and he was a perfect Scrooge this time around as well. Because I do know him, I can attest he is anything but a Scrooge in real life, but his talents make him believable and even beloved as the title character. He wove through the story with ease and vibed with the student actors as if they were his own.

My starry heart eyes go to Gabe McDonald as Bob Cratchit. I was impressed with his empathy for the character and his situation, and how he brought a quiet strength and warmth to the role. His portrayal captured the love and resilience of a devoted father facing immense hardship, making his interactions with Tiny Tim, and the rest of the Cratchit family deeply moving. His performance was heartfelt and genuine, drawing the audience into the emotional core of the story and leaving a lasting impression.

Likewise, Salina Sosa as Bob’s wife was a complementary contrast with a little spunk, especially when it came to her feelings about Scrooge. Her fiery determination and protective nature added depth to her character, making her a standout in the Cratchit family dynamic.

All four ghosts were as they should have been. Bella Rogers as Marley was a bit on the terrifying side, bringing an eerie intensity to the role that perfectly captured the torment of a soul burdened by its past misdeeds. Chelsea Cooper as the Ghost of Christmas Future was equally chilling, embodying a silent but foreboding presence that seemed to convey volumes with just a pointed gesture or looming stance. Kayli Gentry was graceful in her role in Ghost of Christmas Past, and I love April Erickson as Ghost of Christmas Present, who was jolly and fabulously dressed but also had some sass to her.

I always love the energy that Danajah Penn brings to his characters, and Fred was no exception. His infectious enthusiasm and unwavering optimism lit up every scene he was in, making Fred a beacon of warmth and joy. His charisma and genuine affection for the other characters brought a sense of familial love and holiday cheer that resonated with the audience.

Stepping in at the last minute due to illness, MHS Choir Director Tiffanie Manes and Wesley Watts delivered a touching performance in song and dance as they portrayed key moments in Ebenezer's life. Their heartfelt moment captured the emotional highs and lows of Scrooge's past, adding depth and poignancy to his journey. Their ability to step into the roles so seamlessly showcased their incredible talent and dedication to the show.

Speaking of astounding talent, Senior Xavier Walls (who, I hear, is basically a rockstar in the high school choir realm due to his incredibly deep voice) played a pivotal role in shaping the musical landscape of the production. With guidance from Director Manes, Xavier helped write the majority of the songs, showcasing not only his musical prowess but also his skill as a songwriter. His contributions added a unique and personal touch to the show, enhancing the emotional resonance of each scene and demonstrating a level of artistry well beyond his years.

Another fun aspect of the musical was the choreography, masterminded by Kayli Gentry and Nora Turner, which was seamlessly incorporated into the show. Not only was there the joyous Fezziwig dance party, but the choreography also brought depth to the more dramatic moments, especially during the visits from the ghosts. The lyrical, expressive movements added a layer of emotion and intensity, beautifully complementing the supernatural elements of the story.

It is evident that the students at Morrilton High School are getting a wonderful theatrical and musical education, and the support from other staff members is an added bonus. I can’t wait to see what is next for Thespian Troupe 3131.

