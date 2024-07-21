Review: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everybody cut FOOTLOOSE and head to the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock, because from now until July 28, this foot stomping, rule-breaking musical will have you dancing and singing to all of those songs you remember from your youth, ok, assuming you grew up in the 80s. With Direction by Anna Kimmell, this cast captures the spirit of the original film while bringing fresh energy to the stage. You don’t want to miss it.

The storyline of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL, based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford with Music by Tom Snow, follows closely to the 1984 movie's storyline. Ren McCormack (Spencer LaRue) is a charismatic teenager from Chicago who must move to Bomont with his mother Ethel (Tawanna Campbell) after his father abandons them. The town is leery of this outsider, and when he finds out that there is a ban on dancing, he decides to fight the law. With help from Ariel Moore (Victoria Pekel) Reverend Shaw Moore’s (Michael A Shepperd) daughter, he rallies the town on to his side. Along the way, he makes friends with Rusty (Emily Royer), Ariel's best friend, Willard Hewitt (Ray Robinson), and a handful of others that support Ren in his conquest. Does he succeed? Do they get to celebrate the freedom of expression through music and dance? Go see the musical and find out!

This ensemble breathes new life into beloved songs like "Footloose," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," and "Almost Paradise." They are so fun to watch. You can’t keep from smiling throughout the whole show. I tried not to sing along and annoy my fellow audience members, but it was hard not belting out during “Holding Out for a Hero” and getting dramatic during “Somebody’s Eyes.” Ok, it’s possible I may know every song on that soundtrack, except for the added musical numbers that are not in the movie.

Now, let’s move on to my actors. Victoria Pekel and Spencer LaRue have a lot of hot chemistry as the main paramours. Their voices blend well, and they handle their characters’ teenage angst through intricate dance moves and bond through yelling at a train. LaRue has this twinkle in his eyes, which makes it hard to follow anyone else when he is on the stage, which is a lot.

Ray Robinson is another one who made me smile. He has quirky charm that brings Willard to life, and I love how he and Emily Royer play off each other. Also, Royer has fantastic facial expressions. Her comedic articulation is commendable, and she has a powerhouse voice to match.

Michael A Shepperd as Rev. Moore is captivating. I saw Shepperd once before during CLYDE’S, and he brings that same passion as the preacher holding onto the memory of his son who died with his friends in a car crash. As an added bonus, I briefly said hi to him outside the theatre while he was hiding from the karaoke party.

And since I mentioned it, after every Saturday evening performance of FOOTLOOSE, the fun continues in the Lobby Bar for Totally 80s Karaoke! The parties are free and open to the public. My host was the beautiful Queen Anthony James Gerard. I love her! She is so fun and amazing and led the audience in a fabulous night that brought out all the best songs from the 80s. There is still one more party night with Savvy Sinclair, so if you missed the last two parties, go this coming Saturday.

Arkansas Rep would like to thank their production sponsors Cindy & Chip Murphy, the Stella Boyle Smith Trust, Mitchell Williams Law Firm, and McLarty Automotive for their generous support for the show. We all know that these productions cannot be presented through ticket sales alone, so we are all very thankful that companies find value in what theatres do.

For more information on FOOTLOOSE and other Arkansas Rep shows, visit their website at https://www.therep.org.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director - Anna Kimmell

Choreographer - Rachel Perlman

Music Director - Robert Frost

Costume Designer - Celeste Jennings

Scenic Designer - Sydney Lynne

Lighting Designer - Levi J. Wilkins

Sound Designer - Luke Mitchell

Hair/Wig Designer - Chanelle Brooks

Production Stage Manager - Luisa Ann Torres

Assistant Stage Manager - Ash Willeby

Assistant Music Director - Sarah Chen

Photography by Matthew Sewell

Videography by Cranford Co.

Comments