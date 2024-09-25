Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Fort Smith Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Talent abounds at the Fort Smith Little Theatre, and I loved catching their version of Agatha Christie’s MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, which ran from September 12-21. With Direction by Duff Taylor, this theater made each moment feel immediate, making this whodunit thoroughly entertaining.

With a stage adaptation by Ken Ludwig, they opened the play with the murder of a small child. After a brief introduction by Detective Poirot, the mystery begins. Passengers are served by Head Waiter Marceau (Kurt Marine) while dining at the Tokatilian Hotel before loading onto the Orient Express. Then, as people are loading onto the train, Monsieur Bouc (Michael Richardson) insists that the famous detective Hercule Poirot (Jon Gustafson) ride on his train. Though the conductor Michel (Stephen Martin) insists that the train is full, the Monsieur insists that Poirot takes his room. On board is Princess Dragomiroff (Micki Voelkel), who is traveling with missionary Greta Ohlsson (Rikkee Black). Hector Macqueen (Brett Short) is assisting his boss Sanuel Ratchett (Ian Miller). The Countess Andrenyi (Carol Sikes) is traveling alone, as well as midwestern Helen Hubbard (Tina Dale). Then after secret romancers Mary Debenham (Janelle Cox) and Colonel Arbuthnot (Brad Nance) are on board, it's time for the train to take off. Sometime in the night, Ratchett is killed.

When the train unexpectedly stops due to a snowstorm, Poirot is asked to investigate the crime. As he interviews the passengers, Poirot uncovers conflicting alibis and a web of secrets. Through his brilliant deductions, Poirot discovers that Ratchett was actually a fugitive named Cassetti, responsible for the kidnapping and murder of a young girl years prior. Shockingly, Poirot reveals that each passenger on the train had a motive and was involved in the murder—they acted together to seek justice for the girl. In the end, Poirot presents two possible solutions to the crime: one where a lone assassin committed the murder and another where all the passengers are guilty. He leaves the decision to the local authorities.

The cast as an ensemble worked beautifully together and was truly exceptional. The cohesiveness played a pivotal role in the success of the story's intricate mystery with each actor contributing uniquely to the overall tension. They highlighted their characters’ distinct personalities while shielding their hidden motives, which added to the richness to the narrative.

Jon Gustafson captured the essence of Agatha Christie's iconic detective. His ability to embody Poirot's meticulous attention to detail, sharp intellect, and unmistakable charm was a delight to watch. He brought out Poirot’s eccentricities without overplaying them, making the character feel both larger-than-life and entirely believable, and I loved how he interacted with the rest of the cast.

One of my favorite pairings was Poirot with Richardson’s Monsieur Bouc. Together, they offered both contrast and camaraderie. Poirot had a calm demeanor, which complemented Bouc's more lighthearted, affable personality. They made me smile during those scenes.

Tina Dale’s Helen Hubbard was extremely amusing. She got to have a lot of fun with the role, emphasizing her flirtatious behavior, bold opinions, and theatrical gestures. She brought warmth and liveliness to the story, offering the audience moments of relief from the darker aspects of the mystery, and when she was paired off with Voelkel’s Dragomiroff, the fireworks were ignited. It was great to see them go at each other and then finding out the truth in the end.

Like I said, the whole cast was amazing. I loved all the distinct personalities and stories happening amongst them. This was a great show, well worth the drive to the edge of the state.

The costumes and set helped with transporting our story back in time. Some of the women had accented furs and the men were dapper in their suits. The set was versatile, playing an integral part of the storytelling. It gave the audience a rich, atmospheric experience while amplifying the claustrophobia, luxury, and mystery that define the play.

Coming next the FSLT stage is ANN, a one-woman show about Ann Richards, the legendary late Governer of Texas. For more information, visit their website at www.fslt.org.

CREATIVE CREW

Director – Duff Taylor

Producer – Coleman Smith

Stage Manager – Elysa Braunm-Turner and Michael Fox

Wardrobe – Sandra MacPherson, Lynne Gustafson, Shirley Anderson

Props – Margaret Montgomery, Nicole Bostic, Joshua

Costume Design – Sandra McPherson

Lighting Design – Rebekah Martin

Set Design – Duff Taylor

Light Board Operator – TJ Dudley

Smoke and Fog – Nicole Bostic, Joshua Favis

Backstage Crew – Sebastian Stoltz, Charley Toney, Aslyn Cox, Jeff Turner

Set Construction – Joshua Davis, Brad Nance, Duff Taylor, Scott Black

