Review: HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre

Magical! The Royal Theatre, 111 S Market St, in Benton, brought pure, heart wrenching magic with their production of HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, based on the Victor Hugo novel and Book by Peter Parnell, with songs from the Disney film written by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Because I have not read the story or watched the movie, I really didn’t know what I was about to experience, and I’m thrilled about that, because wow! This one blew me away! Of course, I knew it would when I saw that the creative team was led by Co-Directors Bob Bidewell and Dariane LyJoi Mull and Music Director Angela Coller. The whole performance was spectacular, but the music....the music....was Broadway worthy.

Set against the backdrop of the majestic Notre Dame Cathedral, the story unfolds through a powerful mix of drama, romance, and music. Quasimodo (Seth Nuss) is a kind-hearted bell ringer with a disfigured appearance and lives in the bell tower of Notre Dame shielded by his uncle Claude Frollo (Timothy R. Tucker). When he sees a crowd of party goers at The Feast of Fools, he decides he wants to join them, where he is crowned the Pope of Fools for being the ugliest one in the group. Clopin Trouillefou (Christian Waldron) and friends make fun of him so much that Esmeralda (Tyranni Hubbard) comes in to rescue him, where he then immediately falls in love. The handsome Captain Phoebus de Martin (Steven McConkie) also becomes enamored with the beautiful Esmeralda, in which she returns the feelings. But wait...Frollo is also infatuated with her, so much so that he gets permission from King Louis XI (Jeremy Clay) to do what’s necessary—which is flush out the gypsies by burning Paris. That seems dramatic, but whatever. So, who wins the girl? I’m not spoiling that part. It was a great story though.

The singing in this musical is nothing short of extraordinary. Each performer brought a unique depth and emotion to their role, elevating the musical’s already powerful score and capturing the soul-stirring essence of the characters and the rich, dramatic undertones of the story. Quasimodo's “Out There” is hauntingly beautiful. The audience felt real emotions for him as he was longing for freedom. “Hellfire” was another powerful number, which conveyed the internal turmoil of Judge Frollo with chilling precision. The ensemble's harmonies were lush and resonant, perfectly complementing the stirring solos and creating a vibrant tapestry of sound that enhanced the emotional impact of each scene.

Seth Nuss captured my heart from the beginning when he transitioned in front of the audience into Quasimodo pondering the differences between man and monster. I was invested from there on out. This part is my favorite role Nuss has played thus far, and I’m excited to see more.

I loved the chemistry between Hubbard and McConkie. You could tell by the way they looked at each other that this was going to be a match, however once I saw it, I immediately thought...poor Quasi. That wasn’t fair.

Now let me tell you that I love a good bad guy (on the stage, of course) and Tucker really nailed the pious, slimy role perfectly. It was in his walk, his facial expressions, and the way he delivered his lines. I believed him. Then, there was his singing that really blew me away. So strong...so beautiful...mesmerizing really.

Seldom do I get to see Waldron performing on the stage. He is always doing a fabulous job as music director in numerous plays, but this time he was front and center and commanded the stage with ease, and his smile lit up the room.

The characters that got the biggest laughs were by Jeremy Clay and his multiple roles. He cracked us all up. The crowd behind me were dying every time Clay did his parts. They were brief but so hilarious and memorable. This may be my favorite Jeremy Clay performance.

The production's breathtaking visuals were impressive as well. The set (Greg Blacklaw and Matthew Burns) seemed more massive with this visit. I don’t know if maybe it was because the lighting was more ominous and cast shadows, but it was definitely more looming. And it brought to life the vibrant streets of Paris and the towering Notre Dame Cathedral, creating a mesmerizing stage experience.

The Royal Theatre and the Young Players have both just announced their new seasons. The lineup looks great, and I can’t wait. Up next, the Young Players will present MATILDA THE MUSICAL, and the after that, The Royal will turn into a haunted theater in October. For more information, visit their website at https://www.theroyaltheatre.org.

