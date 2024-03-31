Feature: ARKANSAS SHOOTING STARS: Piper Wallace and Hannah Minor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another edition of Arkansas Shooting Stars. These two actresses have bright futures ahead of them, and we couldn't be more excited.

Piper Wallace

Piper Jane Wallace is a seasoned actress at such a young age. Not only has she been taking on semipro stage productions, but she can be seen on Disney + and Arkansas PBS. She is a bright shooting star!

Film/TV Experience: Disney + World’s Best (Feature Film) (2022) - Claire (Director: Roshan Sethi; Producer: Thomas Kail); Arkansas PBS Blueberry’s Clubhouse (Season 1-4) (2020-2023)- Max (Director: Eric White); Creative Quarantine’s Les Mis in Quaran-Stream (2020)- Cosette (Directors: Benji Kaufman and Lara Lafferty); Commercial Spokesperson for Mark McLarty Toyota, Little Rock, AR (2017) (Director: Gerry Bruno).

Regional Theater Experience: TheatreSquared: Violet (2023) - Young Vi (Director: Aimee Hayes), Matilda the Musical (2021) - Matilda (Director: Aimee Hayes); Argenta Contemporary Theater: White Christmas (2022) -Susan (Director: Vincent Insalaco); Murry’s Dinner Playhouse: Annie (2019)- Molly (Director: Don Bolinger); Center On The Square: Bad Seed (2019)- Rhoda Penmark (Director: Kara Ladyman); Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre: Macbeth (2019)- Macduff’s daughter (Director: Rebekah Scallet); Red Curtain Theatre: Matilda the Musical (2019)- Matilda (Kristen Sherman), Miracle on 34th Street (2017)- Susan Walker (Director: Gerry Bruno); Arkansas Repertory Theatre: She Persisted Around the World (Director: Anna Kimmell); The Studio Theatre: Bridge to Terabithia (2018)- May Belle Aarons (Jenny Moses).

Training / Special Skills:

ACANSA Film/Acting Class: March 2019; Broadway Kids Auditions Workshop: Aug 2018; Mainstage Education Workshop by Dallas Children’s Theatre: Sept 2017 and Oct 2018; Ballet/Pointe and Tap: Broadway Dance Academy, 2017-present; Voice Instruction: Teachers Jennifer Ruud and Shanna Rae; Piano Instruction: Teacher Shirley Wallace, 2014-present.

Hannah Minor

Hannah Minor is currently a senior at Greenwood High School and is a member of Thespian troupe 10124.

Performance Experience:

Regional Credits: Young Actors Guild: Bright Star-ensemble, The Phantom Tollbooth - Word Merchant (2023); 3 Musketeers: the real story – Queen Annie, Puffs – Potions teacher, Dumbledore, The Lightning Thief: the musical – ensemble (2022); Big Fish: the musical – ensemble (2021).

Educational Credits: Greenwood High School: Help Desk — Mara (2024); Elf: the musical – Chadwick, The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon – Dwarf (2023); Tuck Everlasting: the musical – ensemble (2022). Community School of the Arts: Footloose: the musical – ensemble (2023).

Production Experience:

Regional Credits: Young Actors Guild: Sherlock: the musical — Sound Board Operator, Descendants Jr.: the musical — Deck crew / set designer, Anastasia Jr.: the musical — Deck Crew.