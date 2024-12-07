Review: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at North Little Rock High School PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Little Rock High School brought the magic of PERCY JACKSON: THE LIGHTNING THIEF THE MUSICAL to the stage November 14-17, offering a dynamic and relatable production that resonated with the younger theatregoers. The actors were engaging, the music was rocking, and the choreography added an exciting visual element, capturing the energy and adventure of the show. It made us all want to be Demigods.

The musical adaptation, based on Rick Riordan’s beloved series, follows Percy Jackson (Grayson Gammill), a teenage demigod who battles monsters, uncovers secrets about his heritage, and embarks on a quest to save the world—all while dealing with dyslexia, ADHD, and the typical challenges of growing up.

Raised by his mother Sally (Aaliyah Fairmon), angsty Percy struggles in school and life, until a creature disguised as a teacher Mrs. Dodds (Kayden Ousley), tries to kill him while on a fieldtrip. This event sets Percy on a very confusing journey where he ends up at Camp Halfblood after his mother is killed by a monster. While there he learns that his teacher Mr. Brunner (Zechariah Williams) is actually Chiron, immortal centaur and son of Kronos, and his Best Friend Grover (Lucy Nooker), is actually a satyr whose job is to protect Percy.

While at camp, he meets Annabeth (Emilea Derden), Luke (Alex Self), Clarisse (Lillie Ballany) and the rest of the other campers. There, they learn to fight, train their unique powers, and develop the skills needed to face the challenges ahead, while bonding over their godly parents – his happens to be Poseidon. The camaraderie and shared experiences at Camp Half-Blood become a critical part of Percy’s journey, because Zeus thinks he stole his lightning bolt and will wage war amongst the gods if it isn’t returned. He goes on a grand adventure, embraces who he truly is and saves the day – with a little help from his friends.

NLRHS never ceases to bring the excitement of theatre magic with their productions. Director Wyatt Hamilton, Choreographer Christen B. Pitts, Musical Director Jeremy Williams, and Technical Directors Michael Klucher, Chris Klinger, and Josh Shipman have fostered a collaborative and creative environment that allows their students to shine. Their dedication to excellence is evident in every aspect of the production, from the vibrant performances to the seamless technical execution.

Gammill’s Percy, Derden’s Annabeth, Nooker’s Grover, and Self’s Luke beautifully embraced the teenage angst at the heart of their characters, infusing their performances with authenticity and relatability. Gammill captured Percy’s frustration and vulnerability as he grappled with his identity and the weight of his responsibilities, delivering a performance full of emotional nuance. Derden brought Annabeth’s driven and determined spirit to life, expertly balancing her guarded exterior with moments of doubt and longing for acceptance.

Nooker’s portrayal of Grover was endearing and layered, showcasing her loyalty and humor while revealing the insecurities beneath her carefree façade. Self’s Luke delivered an especially impactful performance, embodying the conflict and bitterness of a demigod feeling overlooked and betrayed. Together, they conveyed the raw emotions and struggles of adolescence—self-doubt, yearning for belonging, and navigating complicated friendships—while grounding the fantastical elements of the story in genuine human experiences.

This production exuded a strong sense of teamwork, evident in its large cast that included many younger ensemble members. The choreography was energetic and engaging, bringing vibrancy to the stage. The sword-fighting scene showcased impressive coordination and precision, and it’s safe to say no injuries occurred despite the complexity of the maneuvers. Lillie Ballany as Clarisse brought intensity and power as she led her group of warriors with a commanding presence. Eli Lancaster delivered a standout performance as Mr. D, especially during the delightfully humorous number "Another Terrible Day," which was packed with charm and wit.

The set design was nothing short of spectacular, creating a visually immersive world that perfectly captured the fantastical elements of the story. Thier craftmanship is always a visual delight at this theatre. One of the most impressive elements was the giant Minotaur puppet, which was both imposing and intricately crafted. Its size and movement brought a thrilling sense of danger to the stage, making Percy’s battle against it even more intense and memorable. The combination of creative set pieces and dynamic puppetry showcased the ingenuity and dedication of the Production Team, elevating the entire theatrical experience.

I love attending productions at NLRHS. The creativity and talent showcased by the students make each performance a memorable experience. What truly sets these productions apart, however, is the incredible dedication of the educational staff. Their guidance and passion not only bring the magic of theatre to life but also provide students with invaluable opportunities to learn, grow, and shine both onstage and behind the scenes. NLRHS continues to prove itself as a hub of artistic excellence, where the power of storytelling and teamwork creates unforgettable moments for performers and audiences alike.

Coming next to the NLRHS stage is the NLRHS Holiday Dance Concert Thursday, December 12, and then in March, they bring the classic THE LION , THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE. I can't wait!

Reader Reviews