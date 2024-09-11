Review: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at TheatreSquared

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To open Season 19 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St, in Fayetteville, this amazing gem has brought another classic to the masses. For our viewing pleasure, A RAISIN IN THE SUN by Lorraine Hansberry, the first African-American woman to be produced on Broadway, is running now through Sunday, Sept. 15, and you don’t want to miss it. Director Dexter J Singleton and his creative team deserve high praise for his visionary and sensitive handling of this groundbreaking play. It is relevant, it is moving, it is funny, and it will tug at your heartstrings as you hope that everything works out for the Younger family.

Set in a small apartment in Chicago’s Southside in the early 1950s, this seminal play explores themes of race, family, and dreams in mid-20th-century America. The family is waiting for a $10,000 insurance check following the death of the father, Walter Lee Younger Sr. Each family member has different ideas about how to use the money. Walter Lee Younger Jr. (Dominic Daniel) dreams of investing in a liquor store to improve his family's economic status, while his wife, Ruth (Vanessa R Butler), is practical and weary from their difficult living conditions. His sister, Beneatha (Jaquai Wade Pearson), aspires to become a doctor and is frustrated by the limitations imposed on her as a Black woman. Their mother, Lena (Kathy Tyree), wants to buy a house in a better neighborhood, fulfilling her late husband's dream and improving the family's living conditions. As tensions rise over the use of the insurance money, the family faces external pressures and prejudices, particularly when they plan to move into a predominantly white neighborhood. The play deals with the struggle for dignity, identity, and a better life, capturing the complexities of racial and economic struggles. Though years have passed, these themes in life remain prevalent today.

The cast is amazing! As an ensemble, they bring the powerful and evocative script to life with remarkable depth and nuance. Each actor's portrayal vividly captures the struggles and aspirations of the Younger family.

Dominic Daniel’s Walter Lee brings a compelling mix of ambition, frustration, and vulnerability to the role. His performance effectively conveys the internal conflict and desperation of a man caught between his dreams and his reality.

Butler’s Ruth delivers a poignant portrayal of a weary but resilient woman. Her performance reflects the emotional and physical toll of the family's hardships, capturing Ruth's strength and compassion.

Tyree’s Lena embodies the matriarch's warmth, wisdom, and steadfast determination. Her portrayal makes Lena’s dreams and sacrifices deeply resonant, highlighting her role as the family's moral and emotional anchor.

Pearson’s Beneatha offers a vibrant and dynamic performance, bringing to life Beneatha’s idealism, ambition, and frustration. She skillfully portrays the character's struggle for self-identity and her fight against societal expectations.

My starry-heart eyes for this production goes to Judah Asher who plays Travis Younger. Though his bio says he has only been performing since 2022, he holds his own with the seasoned actors. His smile is infectious, and I love how he is assimilated with the rest of the ensemble.

If you make it to the theatre before the show, the Commons chefs and bartenders have whipped up some deliciousness to accompany the show! The Chicago Sunset is based on the classic cocktail known as the 'Chicago.' It starts with a base of Copper & Kings brandy and Triple Sec, which is kissed with vanilla and Peychaud's bitters, topped with sparkling rosé, and dipped in a delicate powdered sugar rim. Southside Sipper is nonalcoholic offers all the sophistication of a mixed drink with none of the booze, containing white & purple grape juice, apple cider vinegar, muddled golden raisins and mint leaves, and sparkling water. Lena's Dream is a mouthwatering, upside-down peach pound cake that compliments the tasty beverages designed for the show.

Coming up in October is twenty50 by Tony Menesses and Directed by Rebecca Rivas. For more information, visit their website at theatre2.org.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Dexter J. Singleton

Scenic Designer – Baron E. Pugh

Costume Designer – Kat Ibasco

Lighting Designer – Jason Lynch

Sound Designer – Bill Toles

Props Designer – Brodie Jasch

Production Stage Manager – Valos Lowe

CAST

Travis Younger – Judah Asher

Ruth Younger – Vanessa R Butler

Walter Lee Younger – Dominic Daniel

Mr. Karl Lindner – Justin Fletcher

Joseph Asagai – Tony N. King

Bobo – Justin Stewart

Lena Younger – Kathy Tyree

Beneatha Younger – Jaquai Wade

George Murchinson – Jordan Williams

