Creative Descriptions to Provide Audio Descriptions for COME FROM AWAY at Robinson Center

Creative Descriptions, a live audio description service based in Little Rock, is collaborating with Celebrity Attractions and Robinson Center to provide real time audio description for the upcoming Broadway tour production of Come From Away.

Come From Away is a musical based on the true story of what happened in Gander, Newfoundland after the September 11, 2001 attacks. The musical tells the story of how the town welcomed thousands of passengers and crew who were diverted to Gander International Airport after the FAA shut down airspace. The show explores themes of community, hope, love, and grief, and how people can come together to achieve a common goal.

With audio description, patrons navigating significant vision loss listen to an audio describer, via a provided listening device, relate the visual information in real-time.

The audio describer uses breaks in the action to narrate the visual material for the attendee. This ensures that everyone can attend an event together, or independently, and understand the nonverbal action and details.

The upcoming audio description (AD) show of Come From Away is set for Saturday, August 3, at 7:30pm at Robinson Center, 426 West Markham, Little Rock, AR 72201. For tickets, call Robinson Center box office at 501-244-8800 during business hours and mention audio description. There is no additional fee for AD. To reserve a headset listening device and to receive pre show information, contact Creative Descriptions at (501) 436-9695.

