Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From now through Saturday, May 25, Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, is presenting the Oscar Wilde classic THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST. First performed in 1895, Director Roger Eaves captures the play’s purpose of satirizing the social norms and conventions of Victorian society, while embracing his cast’s cuteness factor. You will leave with a full belly and conversation for the way home. Seats are still available, so grab your tickets at murrysdp.com.

Before the show, we dined on tasty entrees with a menu that complimented the show. I had salad, glazed ham, cod with lemon sauce, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cheese and bread pudding. The cod is always a favorite of mine, and the glazed ham was yummy as well. My server Devon took care of us. I wish he would sign up for a show. The whole playhouse is full of talented folks keeping the theatre alive.

Bridget Davis as Cicily Cardew and Quinn Gasaway as Algernon Moncrieff

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Now, on with the show review. THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST is about two guys who have made up a fictitious person away from their homes so they can escape their normal lives. Jack (Tim Cooper), who lives in the country and has a young girl Cicily Cardew (Bridget Davis) as his ward, goes to the city on occasion to visit is wayward brother “Ernest.” While in town, he goes by the name Ernest and has fallen in love with Hon. Gwendolyn Fairfax (Katherine Yacko), who happens to be his friend Algernon Moncrieff’s (Quinn Gasaway) cousin. Gwendolyn loves that his name is Ernest, and she doesn’t want his name to be anything else. Her mother Lady Bracknell (Laurie Pascale) doesn’t approve of their marriage, as he doesn’t know his mother or father.

Katherine Yacko as Hon. Gwendolyn Fairfax

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Jack heads back to the country and Algernon follows him there unbeknownst to Jack. He tells Cicily that he is Ernest and after a brief meeting, they fall in love. When Gwendolyn comes to the country to see her Ernest, the girls fight over Ernest not knowing that they are talking about two different people. Once that is sorted out and the girls stop being mad at Jack and Algernon, they find out about Jack’s actual family. The plot twist is eyebrow raising, and the audience leaves talking about the details of the story.

Tin Cooper as Jack/Ernest and Brianna East as Merriman

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Though this play is a bit antiquated, The Murry’s cast bring their spin that makes you love it anyway. Davis and Gasaway are so cute, and I love them. I love how easy they make it look to ramp up the caricature of their roles. For this show, they were both bubbly with mischief in their eyes. Their comedic timing is flawless, and they light up the room every time they hit the stage. Taking on the more serious roles (if you can call it that), Cooper and Yacko equaled in their dramatic straight characters, while breaking for the lovey-dovey eyes. They exuded desperation to be together and exasperation for the other couple, which had the audience laughing throughout the evening.

Laurie Pascale as Lady Bracknell

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

This was my second time in a month to see EARNEST but my first time to see Lady Bracknell performed by a woman. There was a difference. Pascale’s interpretation was poised, demanding, and regal. You could tell she was all business and made everyone nervous. One of my favorite scenes was when she was yelling at Miss Prism (Paige Reynolds) about the baby. Reynolds responded so nervously, trying to recall what happened 20something years ago.

Paige Reynolds as Miss Prism, Don Bolinger as Rev. Canon Chasuble

and Tim Cooper as Ernest

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

An odd, but funny pairing was Miss Prism and The Rev. Canon Chasuble (Don Bolinger). Miss Prism wouldn’t stop flirting with him, and he went along with it. Reynolds and Bolinger kept their piousness up to the end.

Though this show runs through Saturday, Murry’s will have another fan favorite on the stage beginning Wednesday, May 29. SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN tells the story of the Sanders Family, a gospel singing group that perform two dozen rousing bluegrass songs. It is super funny, and I can’t wait to see it! For tickets, visit murrysdp.com.

Comments