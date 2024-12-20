Review: TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA at Simmons Bank Arena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I now have a new favorite Christmas rock band! Scratch that. I now have a new favorite rock band that happens to play Christmas music, and let’s be honest, if you can make Christmas music sound this cool, you deserve high accolades. I know, I know....I am extremely late to the party. Trans-Siberian Orchestra transcended Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock Sunday, December 8, to a very appreciative crowd. This was my first time to experience TSO, and I fell in love!! I want to go again! And to all of my friends who already knew how mind blowing TSO is, I’m currently mad at you for not stressing hard enough about how essential it was for me to go to this concert. I am still in awe!

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Trans-Siberian Orchestra's The Lost Christmas Eve, the final album in their iconic "Christmas trilogy," which also includes Christmas Eve and Other Stories (1996) and The Christmas Attic (1998). To celebrate, the creative minds behind TSO have introduced an all-new rendition of The Lost Christmas Eve's album story. According to my friend Jeff Allen from The Point 94.1, “It was a slightly darker story this year that carried a powerful message and delivered a happy ending.”

L-R Chloe Lowery/TSO, Jeff Allen/The Point 94.1, Kevin Bierne/Play It Again, Arkansas!, Mike Kennedy/The Point 94.1, Andrew Ross/TSO.

Speaking of The Point, the evening started with DJs Jeff Allen and Mike Kennedy introducing TSO and donating a giant check of $3351 to Play It Again Arkansas, which ensures that students across the state have access to gently used and refurbished instruments through their local band directors. By contributing to this initiative, The Point listeners helped create opportunities for Arkansas public school students to explore their talents, build self-confidence, foster mutual support, and inspire a cycle of giving back and paying it forward. For more information on how to aid with this wonderful cause, contact Kevin Beirne at 501-683-0401.

Now, on with the show, and what a show it was! We will start with the set.

My co-writer Jimmy Allen said that the set design was nothing short of breathtaking. The main stage floor stretched out in the front, then stepped upward in layers to the sides and the back. The sides were slightly elevated to showcase solos and feature extra instrumentalists, while the back was raised even higher to spotlight the drummer and the orchestra. Behind it all stood what could only be described as a castle, brought to life with incredible projection mapping that added depth and magic to the show.

TSO2022

Photo Credit: Mark Weiss

Now remember, this was my first show, so at first, I thought the steps from the top to the main stage looked a bit too steep and complicated—until the pyro portion began. Fire shot out from everywhere, and it was ah-may-zing! Sitting on the floor in the 12th row, I could feel the heat radiating from the stage. The visuals were breathtakingly overwhelming, and at times, I didn’t even know where to look to take it all in. But one moment that stood out was watching the musicians soar through the air on the mobile platforms—it was incredibly cool. My absolute favorite, though, was Diva April Berry singing Queen of the Winter Night inside the snow globe. That performance was beyond spectacular! She’s a true Goddess. But more on the amazing talent in just a bit.

According to Jimmy, “If you’ve ever seen a Christmas light display synchronized with music, imagine that multiplied by 100—that’s the level of spectacle you can expect from a TSO concert. The dazzling light shows, pyrotechnics, and even fireworks at the finale were beyond description.”

TSO2023

Photo Credit: JDPWORKS

So, at the heart of The Lost Christmas Eve is a poignant story of redemption, loss, and hope, told through TSO’s signature blend of rock, classical, and holiday music. The narrative follows a father on a journey to reconnect with his estranged son on Christmas Eve. During this search, he follows a little girl through the city full of holiday celebrations and music, until he realizes the true meaning of love and forgiveness. Along the way, the father encounters a series of characters whose lives are touched by the magic of Christmas, each adding depth to his journey. With TSO’s soaring guitar solos, lush orchestral arrangements, and powerful vocals, the story resonates deeply with the audience.

Though I am not lucky enough to be friends with TSO, my friends at The Point 94.1 are.

"As far as TSO goes, they are some of the most talented, friendly, and generous people I have met," Program Director of The Point 94.1 said. "Their show is amazing, and I look forward to it every year. How do even describe such an amazing show? A Rock concert/Broadway musical/Christmas concert with Pink Flody's laser show and the pyro from a Kiss concert." He went on saying 'Every year I walk out of the show saying 'there's no way they'l be able to top that next year,' and then they do. And I've been saying that for 20 years."

Led by Music Director Al Petrelli on guitar, this cast shredded, wailed, and mesmerized for over two hours. Power song after song kept the energy soaring, blending virtuosic musicianship with theatrical flair. Each performance was a showcase of precision and passion, from searing guitar solos to soaring vocals that sent chills down your spine. The seamless transitions between rock anthems and hauntingly beautiful ballads left the audience spellbound.

Highlights from the setlist included fan favorites like Wizards in Winter and Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24), as well as emotionally charged tracks like What Child Is This? and The Lost Christmas Eve. Each song brought its own moment of magic, whether through intricate solos, choral harmonies, or breathtaking instrumental performances.

Now—let's talk about the talent on the stage. Where do I even begin? I’ll start with Storyteller Phillip Brandon. Wow! His command of the stage is undeniable, and his voice...... Look! I could listen to him say the alphabet and have starry-heart eyes for this man! His charisma is absolutely magnetic, drawing you into every word he speaks. He has a way of making you feel like he’s telling the story just for you, with every inflection perfectly timed and every gesture full of purpose. Phillip’s voice isn’t just something you hear—it’s something you feel. And this set the tone for the whole show.

TSO2022

Photo Credit: Mark Weiss

The musicians—all a bunch of musical genius badasses! Here is the West Coast Lineup:

Al Pitrelli - Guitar, music director

Angus Clark - Guitar

Mark Klett - Keyboards

Jane Mangini - Keyboards

Johnny Lee Middleton - Bass

Blas Elias - Drums

Asha Mevlana – Violin

TSO2022

Photo Credit: Jason McEachern JDPWORKS

They are the best band by far! What you hear on stage is what you hear in the recording, but more so. The musicianship can’t be beaten, but then there is their stage presence. The overall performance was powerful from beginning to end. There were a few fan favorites though.

Arkansas resident Asha Mevlana is a true rock star on the violin. She captivated the audience not just with her incredible playing but with the commanding presence she brought to the stage. It was impossible to look away—her energy filled the entire room. And when she soared through the air while rocking out on her violin, it was nothing short of electrifying. It was, without a doubt, one of the coolest moments of the night!

Dueling pianists Mark Klett and Jane Mangini during Wish Liszt was an absolute showstopper! Their fiery performance was a dazzling blend of technical brilliance and playful competition. Trading lightning-fast runs and dramatic flourishes, they brought an electrifying energy to the stage.

TSO2022

Photo Credit: Andrew Rios ALIVECOVERAGE

During Nutrocker, the spotlight on former Slaughter drumming legend Blas Elias was nothing short of incredible! His energy was infectious, and every beat felt like it resonated through the entire venue. Blas's precision and flair were on full display, reminding everyone why he’s such a revered figure in the rock world.

Of course, Al Pitrelli, the masterful guitarist and music director, is the heart and soul of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s live performances. His ability to effortlessly weave technical brilliance with raw emotion on the guitar is unmatched.

Angus Clark, with his dynamic energy and commanding guitar skills, is the perfect counterpart to Pitrelli. His fiery solos and magnetic stage presence keep the energy soaring, delivering moments of pure rock spectacle.

Then there is Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, who is the foundation that holds it all together. His deep, resonant bass lines drive the band’s sound, providing the perfect backbone for TSO’s blend of rock and classical music.

TSO2023

Photo Credit: JDPWORKS

To add to this powerful band, the TSO singers showed out! They didn’t just perform—they told stories with their voices, adding emotional depth and intensity to every song. Gracing the TSO stage were Andrew Ross, Daniel Emmet, Dustin Brayley, Jeff Scott Soto, Nate Amor, April Berry, Chloe Lowery, Lorea Turner, Moriah Formica, and Rosa Laricchiuta.

The men—simply dreamy! Seriously, they captivated the audience with their charisma and powerful vocal performances leaving everyone in the audience wanting more.

With a nod to the theatrics, Daniel Emmet took on the angsty What Is Christmas? with raw passion. His performance was electric, capturing the emotion and intensity of the song perfectly. However, if I were to say there was a crowd favorite, it was Jeff Scott Soto. He didn’t even have to sing for the audience (women) to go wild. Then when he broke out into This Christmas Day, the whole arena erupted. His dominating performance caressed sensualities, igniting a palpable heat in the room. Every note was like a whisper of passion, sending shivers down spines and making the atmosphere electric.

The women were equally moving with their passionate and powerful displays of vocal prowess. Their voices soared through the arena, filling every corner with emotion.

Like I mentioned before, Diva April Berry singing Queen of the Winter Night brought out the fangirl in me. She was amazing! The Three Kings and I began with Lorea Turner’s mesmerizing intro, then as the song transitioned into its bluesy rock section, Rosa Laricchiuta took the stage. Her raspy, powerful style captivated the entire audience, filling the venue with her commanding presence. And, a favorite amongst my male friends was Moriah Formica, who brought a youthful energy and a raw power to her voice, capturing the audience with her incredible range and intensity.

The Lost Christmas Eve Tour was more than just a concert—it was a deeply immersive experience. It captured the wonder of the holiday season, blending TSO’s genre-defying sound with a story that touched the heart.

TSO2023

Photo Credit: JDPWORKS

There are still chances to catch this amazing show if you don’t mind traveling.

TSO TOURING SCHEDULE

Dec 20 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 23 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 2:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 27 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 30 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

For more information on TSO, visit their website at https://www.trans-siberian.com.

Coming up next at Simmons Bank Arena is Parker McCollum: Burn it Down Tour. For more information, visit their website at www.simmonsbankarena.com.

Reader Reviews