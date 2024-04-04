Feature: ROCKLAHOMA 2024 in Pryor, OK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Article submitted by Arkansas' MC Blake Woodson

Arkansas native Amy Lee of Evanescence is among the headliners at Rocklahoma, “America’s Biggest Labor Day Party.” The yearly rock festival, which is held in Pryor, OK, announced its 2024 lineup on Tuesday, April 2, which includes top rock and metal bands like Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence (Arkansas’ Amy Lee’s band), Halestorm, Disturbed, A Day To Remember, Skillet, Lamb of God, Mastodon and many more. Forty-three bands in all will take the stages, three of them, at Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor for the three-day festival being held on August 30 through September 2. Last year over 70,000 fans from all over the country descending on the small town just 45 minutes outside of Tulsa, OK, and with the arguably best lineup ever, will sure to be another record-breaking crowd.

Other bands on the lineup for the 18th annual music fest include Anthrax, Clutch, Nothing More, Kerry King (of Slayer), Coal Chamber, Badflower, Pop Evil, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Bad Wolves, Tom Keifer (of Cinderella), Winger, Faster Pussycat, Vixen, Set It Off, The Warning, Kim Dracula, Tim Montana, Austin Meade, The Plot In You, Des Rocs, Oxymorrons, Holy Wars, Any Given Sin, Enuff Z’nuff, Atomic Punks, Eva Under Fire, Another Day Dawns, Raven’s Banquet, Skarlett Roxx, Surge, Eyebolt, Dime Store Riot, Color of Chaos, and Ten Cent Revenge.

This biggest Rocklahoma lineup ever can be contributed to the largest independent live event producer in the United States, Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) acquiring Rocklahoma. DWP will continue to work with the original Rocklahoma creators, Pryor Creek Music Festivals, and will be elevating the ROK experience even future this year and many years to come. DWP is the promoter behind such festivals as Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life, Inkcarceration, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky, and Aftershock. Danny Wimmer Presents, a live entertainment company that produces the largest rock, metal, and alternative music festivals in the U.S. began in 2011. By combining A-list talent, bringing extraordinary creativity to life, and curating local cuisine and culture, DWP is recognized within the industry for delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to fans, artists, sponsors, partners, and host cities.

Part of the Rocklahoma experience is the camping that can accommodate more than 20,000 festival attendees. The Campgrounds play host to some of the biggest parties around. This part of the cornerstone in the rock music festival circuit offers rockers an opportunity to fully embrace the music they love together with friends and family, where they can escape the everyday life and indulge in the Spirit of Rock and Roll. To see more about the various levels of camping and other aspects of Rocklahoma, read the article published last year in BroadwayWorld, Feature: ROCKLAHOMA 2023 Invades Pryor This Labor Day Weekend (broadwayworld.com).

Rocklahoma weekend VIP and General Admission passes, as well as camping and glamping add-ons, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5. Passes start as low as $10 or 10% down on layaway, according to a news release. Limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar Reserved VIP Packages, along with ultra-VIP packages including the Big Shot Porch, Big Shot Penthouse, and Garage Cabana VIP packages are also available. Fans can go to Rocklahoma.com for details and to purchase passes. All weekend passes are for Thursday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 1.