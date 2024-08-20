Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL JR at Studio 42 & Co

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based in Manila, which is just about as far northeast as you can go before driving into Missouri, Studio 42 & Co can be found fostering transformative experiences that nurture personal growth, creative expression, and collaborative skills in their young performers. This is true for their most recent production of SHREK THE MUSICAL, JR, which was presented in the Manila High School Auditorium August 1-4, and Directed by Executive Director Kennedy Joslynn Baker. Everyone from the young to young at heart was entertained by the humor, catchy songs, and relatable characters that graced the stage. We all had a great time.

With book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, Shrek The Musical Jr. is a delightful adaptation of the popular DreamWorks animated film Shrek. This swamp-tastic adventure has you "Going Nowhere" but straight into a world filled with fairy-tale twists and turns! Shrek (Carson Middleton), a grumpy but good-hearted ogre, embarks on a journey to reclaim his "Big Bright Beautiful World" when his world is turned upside down when a host of fairy-tale creatures are banished to his swamp by the villainous Lord Farquaad (Andrew Evers). To regain his privacy, Shrek decides to confront Farquaad and demand that he remove the creatures from his land.

Along the way, Shrek meets Donkey (Emarian Tate), a chatty and endearing companion who insists on joining him on his journey. They reach Farquaad’s kingdom, where Shrek discovers that Farquaad has a plan to marry Princess Fiona (Analee Griffin), who is cursed to transform into an ogre at night. To regain his swamp, Shrek agrees to rescue Fiona from her tower. However, as Shrek and Fiona spend time together, they discover that they have more in common than they initially thought. Fiona’s secret is revealed, and Shrek learns that true beauty comes from within. Ultimately, Shrek’s journey leads him to find love and friendship in unexpected places, while Farquaad’s plans come to a comedic and fitting end.

This was a fun show, even though near the beginning, there were some technical difficulties. I always say that it isn’t a true theatrical experience if there isn’t something technical messing up. It’s part of the true community theatre experience.

The actors deserve high praise for their stellar performances! Each of the leads brought their own special magic to the stage.

Middleton’s Shrek was super fun watching him command the stage as he weaved his way through the tale. He managed to capture Shrek’s gruff exterior while revealing his heart of gold with perfect nuance and charm. His ability to balance humor and emotion truly brought the character to life.

Tate’s Donkey had energy and enthusiasm that were absolutely infectious! He embodied Donkey's boundless optimism and comedic timing with a flair that had the audience laughing and cheering. His dynamic performance added a delightful spark to every scene he was in.

Griffin’s Princess Fiona beautifully portrayed Fiona's strength, warmth, and wit. Her ability to convey Fiona's journey from a seemingly perfect princess to a confident, authentic ogre was moving and engaging, and her vocals and emotional depth really highlighted Fiona's complexity and charm. As an added bonus, I loved the Fiona trio (Janie Kate Middleton as Young Fiona and Lauren Adams as Teen Fiona) during their song “I Know It’s Today.” Even though this song is a bit challenging, their harmonies were really impressive, and they executed the scene perfectly.

Evers’ Lord Farquaad performance was a standout. His exaggerated mannerisms and impeccable comic timing made the character both hilariously villainous and irresistibly memorable.

The inclusion of the tiniest performers added an extra layer of charm and delight to the production! Their presence was a perfect complement to the main cast, bringing an adorable and energetic element to the stage. Their infectious enthusiasm truly brightened the show, and all of their family members loved watching them on stage.

I don’t want to leave out all the wonderful costumes. They were colorful, super cute, and they played a huge part in bringing the fairy-tale world to life! Each costume was meticulously crafted to capture the whimsy and charm of the characters, which I’m sure helped the budding thespians focus in on their character.

I love the fact that the people of Studio 42 & Co understand that offering plays for younger actors is crucial for nurturing the next generation of performers and theater enthusiasts. These productions provide young people with invaluable opportunities to develop confidence, creativity, and collaboration skills, all while engaging with the magic of live performance. By participating in theater, children learn the importance of hard work, dedication, and the joy of artistic expression. These experiences not only build their individual talents but also foster a sense of community and teamwork. Most importantly, they help cultivate a lifelong love of the arts, ensuring that the tradition of storytelling and performance continues to thrive. Investing in youth theater is investing in a vibrant future for the arts.

For more information on this wonderful company and how you and your family can get involved, visit their website at studio42theatrecom.wixsite.com/studio42co.

