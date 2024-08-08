ARKANSAN Audra McAnally IS IN THE RUNNING FOR 'MISS ROCKLAHOMA'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Article submitted by Blake Woodson

Benton business owner Audra McAnally has made it into the top 10 at this year's Rocklahoma, one of the biggest Labor Day weekend events in the country. In just three weeks, Pryor, Oklahoma will welcome more than 100,000 Rock & Roll enthusiasts to its small town for the 17th annual Rock & Roll Music Festival, and McAnally, the first Arkansan to make the top 10, is vying to be “the perfect woman that embodies Rock & Roll” to represent the festival all Labor Day Weekend. The Miss Rocklahoma contest is not just a beauty pageant, it’s about finding that "energizing, fun-loving and amiable individual who represents and encapsulates the spirit of what Rocklahoma is all about." Miss Rocklahoma must be a lady who exhibits a true passion for Rock & Roll.

"I have attended Rocklahoma for the past three years now and can't imagine ever missing one," McAnally to Rocklahoma.com. "I love all things music especially heavy metal and classic rock."

In mid-summer, Rocklahoma requests application from anyone who feels they have the spirit of rock & roll and a heart full of fire. The top 10 candidates from those submissions are chosen by a panel of judges. The top 10 finalist profiles are then added to the Rocklahoma web site where rock fans from across the world will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite. The top five contestants will be chosen by online voting. Those five will appear live on stage at Rocklahoma 2024, and one will be crowned as “Miss Rocklahoma.”

Audra is the owner of Retro Rose record store in Benton. According to downtownbenton.com, Audra says that she has “ built Retro Rose from the ground up at age 24 with no parental help! Overcoming challenges, created something unlike anything else in Downtown Benton.” The Record store showcases new and used albums, vinyl, band tshirts and more. Walking into Retro Rose, you can tell why McAnnally is one of the finalist for Miss Rocklahoma, even without having residency in the state that will host the festival.

To vote for Audra McAnally, go to https://bit.ly/missrocklahoma-top10, click on her picture (her name is under her picture to make it easy to find), fill out some information to prove you are a real person, and cast your vote. It would be great to see an Arkansan take home the 2024 Miss Rocklahoma crown this Labor Day Weekend. Voting ends August 18th at midnight for the top five, and the coveted crown will be awarded to one lucky lady during the Rocklahoma festival, August 30th – September 1st.

