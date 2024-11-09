Review: DRACULA at The Collins Theatre in Paragould

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the best scary Halloween shows I saw this year was at The Collins Theatre in Paragould with the Green County Fine Arts Council’s production of DRACULA, adapted for the stage by William McNulty and Directed by Suzanne Bushong. Running from October 24-27, they had it all—the atmosphere, the jump scares, the amazing actors—it was a fabulous show and a great way to close out the Halloween season.

This adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic horror novel brings the thrilling, gothic tale to life on stage with a fresh, fast-paced approach. The play begins in England, where young Jonathan Harker has returned after a terrifying ordeal in Transylvania, having encountered the mysterious Count Dracula. However, Dracula has now come to England, bringing his followers and creating new ones. Harker’s fiancée, Mina, and her friend, Lucy, fall under Dracula's sinister influence, with Lucy becoming his first victim in England. Dr. Seward, Lucy’s suitor, and Dr. Abraham Van Helsing, a renowned professor with expertise in the supernatural, realize that they must confront Dracula to save Mina and stop the spread of his evil.

The actors embraced their characters, which made it so much fun to be part of their world.

Braden Johnson as Dracula was everything the Prince of Darkness embodied. He was brooding, charming, had the sexy accent, and physically resembled what I think Dracula would look like. He commanded the stage, and we were all at his mercy.

An amusing surprise was Marcus Joe as Robert Renfield. He was so animated and very Lord of the Rings Gollum-like. You never knew what he was going to do. His character was over the top and thrilling to watch. He livened up the moody scenes in a crazy sort of way. I loved it!

The chemistry between Shelby Linam’s Thomas Seward, James Addison’s Van Helsing, and Matthew Poe’s Jonathan Harker was truly the heart of the play. Their dynamic captured the tension, fear, and camaraderie that made their quest against Dracula compelling. Seward, as the steady and logical voice, contrasts with Van Helsing’s deep, almost mystical understanding of the supernatural, adding layers to the trio's interactions. Meanwhile, Harker's courage and desperation are palpable, showing his personal struggle against the trauma he faced in Transylvania and his determination to protect Mina. The actors’ synergy was powerful.

The women of the story brought the drama and was absolutely exquisite. Trinity Mansfield’s Lucy portrayed vulnerability and innocence, especially as she succumbed to Dracula’s dark influence. Her descent into Dracula’s grasp was both chilling and heartbreaking, making her fate feel personal and tragic. Cheyenne Johnson’s Mina, on the other hand, exuded a quiet resilience and intelligence, offering a contrast to Lucy’s fragility. Her courage shined as she struggled to protect those she loves, even as she, too, became a target of Dracula’s malevolent interest. They both brought powerful performances that blended nicely to their male costars.

As an added bonus, I enjoyed the little secret romance between John Mathis’ Norbert and Rose Milligan’s Margaret. They were fun to watch.

Also, Emily Leone as The Child was a special treat for the audience. She was so captivating that she stole the scene when she appeared. The young actor’s ability to embody innocence twisted by darkness was both eerie and impressive, heightening the horror factor of the show.

This cast brought the glamour of horror to the stage. They romanticized the classic and created an atmosphere that pulled you into their world. It was truly special, and I loved that there was so much suspense through the very end.

The set was expertly detailed to creep us all out. Not only did they use the stage for the various scenes, but they also lined the front of the stage with cemetery adornments. The lighting, visuals, audio and, of course, costumes elevated the storytelling to match the intensity of the performances. Everyone should be proud of the masterpiece they created.

Coming up next in December is A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Visit their website at gcfac.org for more information.

