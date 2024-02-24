2025 Broadway Spring Preview

Spring has sprung and with it comes the second half of the 2024/25 Broadway season, with many new productions set to arrive in the coming months. Before the Tony Awards eligibility cutoff (April 27, 2025), 7 plays and 12 musicals will take Broadway bows and BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a special first look at all of them. Check out exclusive previews of the shows of the season with BroadwayWorld's 2025 Spring Preview!

Boop! The Musical

Video: BOOP!'s Ainsley Melham Is Back Where He Wants to Be

What's the scoop on Betty Boop? The iconic little lady is taking centerstage this Spring when Boop! The Musical begins performances at the Broadhurst Theatre. Jasmine Amy Rogers plays the title role, and at her side is Ainsley Melham. Watch the full interview in this video!

Redwood

Forces of Nature: Kate Diaz & Tina Landau Break Down the Music of REDWOOD

We continue Notes on a Score with the creators of one of Broadway's beautiful new ode to nature, Redwood- Kate Diaz and Tina Landau. They recently sat down with BroadwayWorld at A.R.T./New York to unpack two of the show's songs, 'The Stars' and 'In the Leaves.'

Buena Vista Social Club

Interview: Dean Sharenow on BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB's 'Constant Navigation Towards Truth'

BroadwayWorld spoke with Grammy-winning record producer and music supervisor Dean Sharenow about his approach to honoring Buena Vista Social Club’s history, and more about the Broadway production. Read the full interview here.

Operation Mincemeat

Meet the Man Behind the Many Looks of OPERATION MINCEMEAT- Ben Stones

Operation Mincemeat is the small but mighty new musical that has taken over the Golden Theatre this Spring. Ben Stone has been along for the ride, first as a loyal fan, then stepping in as the show's scenic and costume designer. He's checking in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about his process and incredible Mincemeat journey so far.

Othello

Director Kenny Leon Shares What to Expect From OTHELLO on Broadway

BroadwayWorld has your preview about what to expect from the new Broadway adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. Hear from Kenny Leon about what audiences can see in this revival starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Sarah Snook Is Finding Freedom in the 'Precise Perfectionism' of DORIAN GRAY

The Picture of Dorian Gray is not a modern story- though audiences at the Music Box Theatre might have a hard time believing that this spring. Oscar Wilde's classic tale, written over 130 years ago, will be given fresh life on Broadway this spring when Kip Williams' daring new production begins previews on March 10.

Good Night, and Good Luck

How David Caparelliotis Assembled The All-Star Ensemble of GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK

For the last two years, casting director David Caparelliotis has been hard at work, piecing together the puzzle that is the ensemble cast of Good Night, and Good Luck. What exactly goes into casting a show with such a show with such star-power? Caparelliotis checked in with BroadwayWorld to chat about his process in assembling this epic ensemble.

Last Five Years

Interview: Jason Robert Brown on Reimagining THE LAST FIVE YEARS' Iconic Score

BroadwayWorld interviewed Jason Robert Brown about creating new orchestrations for the first-ever Broadway production of The Last Five Years, starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren. Read the full interview here!

Old Friends

Cameron Mackintosh Is Bringing Sondheim Home

Bit by bit, Cameron Mackintosh has been putting together the masterpiece that is his latest musical project. Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, a tribute to his old friend who passed away before seeing it onstage, comes to Broadway this spring following acclaimed runs in London and Los Angeles. He's telling us all about how it came to be.

Smash

From Emmy to Tony? Joshua Bergasse Is Making SMASH Dance Again

Joshua Bergasse is making a musical about making a musical, and the concept isn't so new for him... Fourteen years ago he was making a television show about making a musical. It just so happens that the projects are one in the same! Watch in this video as he talks more about the rehearsal room has been like for one of this spring's most anticipated new musicals.

John Proctor Is the Villain

'How Did We Get Here?' Kimberly Bellflower Wants Broadway to Reexamine the Morally Gray

In 2017, when the Me Too movement was sweeping the country, playwright Kimberly Bellflower was struck with an idea for her next project. Now eight years later, that project has become one of the most anticipated new plays of the Spring 2025 Broadway season- John Proctor in the Villain. Bellflower took a break from rehearsals to chat with BroadwayWorld about the play's origins, reuniting with director Danya Taymor, and more!

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

What to Expect From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will begin performances on Broadway in March. Learn more about what to expect from the show from the production's writer, director, and producer!

Just in Time

JUST IN TIME Is Setting the Scene for a Proper Night at the Club

Just In Time, a new musical about Darin led by Jonathan Groff, is getting ready to open at the Circle in the Square Theatre- a venue very specifically selected by the man at the helm of the project- Tony-winning director Alex Timbers. Learn all about the concept for the new musical here!

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Remaking the Model of a Modern, Major Revival

The show that is about to be staged at the Todd Haimes Theatre is not your grandma's The Pirates of Penzance. As evidenced by its new name, Pirates! The Penzance Musical is turning the classic Gilbert and Sullivan operetta on its head with a Louisiana-style reimagining.

Real Women Have Curves

How Joy Huerta & Benjamin Velez Found the Sound of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

We continue Notes on a Score with the creators of one of Broadway's most heart-warming new musical, Real Women Have Curves- Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez (music and lyrics) and Nadia DiGiallonardo (music supervisor). They recently sat down with BroadwayWorld at A.R.T./New York to unpack the evolution of 'Already Know You.'

Dead Outlaw

Good and Dead: David Yazbek & Erik Della Penna Unpack the Music of DEAD OUTLAW

We continue Notes on a Score with the creators of one of Broadway's most anticipated new musicals, Dead Outlaw- David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. They recently sat down with BroadwayWorld at A.R.T./New York to unpack the show's opening number, 'Dead'.

Purpose

How Glenn Davis Shepherded PURPOSE on Its Path to Broadway

Glenn Davis had a huge part to play in the Purpose's journey, not only as a cast member in Chicago and now on Broadway, but as Steppenwolf's co-Artistic Director and the person behind pushing along its development in recent years.

Floyd Collins

Tina Landau Is Answering the Call and Bringing a New FLOYD COLLINS to Broadway

Only heaven knows how Tina Landau's rehearsal schedule goes. The acclaimed director and writer is playing double duty this spring, working on the creative teams of the new musical Redwood and the first major revival (and Broadway premiere) of Floyd Collins. She is telling us all about the precess so far!

Boop! The Musical

How David Rockwell Created BOOP!'s Technicolor World

Tony winner David Rockwell reunites with Mitchell, a frequent collaborator since the 2000 production of The Rocky Horror Show, as the musical's scenic designer. He is telling BroadwayWorld all about how he gave Max Fleischer's iconic cartoons new life on the Broadway stage and brought Betty into the 21st century.

