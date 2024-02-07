Review: OF MICE AND MEN at The Pocket Community Theatre

The winner of my first tears of the year goes to The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St, in Hot Springs, with their play OF MICE AND MEN by John Steinbeck, which will be on the Forsyth Stage for one more weekend Friday, Feb. 9-11. Tickets sold out last Sunday, and rightfully so. To ensure you get a seat, grab them early at https://www.pockettheatre.com.

Before the show, Director Steven Mitchell addressed the audience, saying, “We did not edit the script. There will be a lot of profanity. There will be racial slurs not intended to be offensive or a statement by this theater. They are John Steinbeck's words that he used to portray the thoughts of men during this era, so keep that in mind.” For those that did not read the book (myself being one of those people), this really set the mood.

Kevin Day as Slim, Jacob Marcus as Whit, Dan Breshears as George

Photo Credit: Kat Lightsey

Written in 1937, OF MICE TO MEN follows two migrant ranch workers that travel together. George (Dan Breshears) watches after Lennie (Rick McKean), who is strong, but intellectually delayed. He loves to pet soft things which gets him in trouble. After fleeing from a ranch where Lennie touched a woman’s dress, they come upon another place, where they decide to work until they get enough money to buy their own tiny farm.

When they arrive at the ranch, they meet Candy (Keith Bell), who lost his hand in an accident. Candy has an aging dog (Bleu Day) that the others want out of the bunkhouse. Candy introduces them to Crooks (Cameron Dickerson) and lets them know that The Boss (Mike Burroughs) is not happy that they didn’t show up the night before. Curley (Jason Lane Moore) appears with a tough attitude, followed by the rest of the hired hands-Slim (Kevin Day), Carlson (George Wilson), and Whit (Jacob Marcus). At some point, Curley’s Wife (Autumn Slaght) comes in looking for some company.

Rick McKean as Lennie and Autumn Slaght as Curley's Wife

Photo Credit: Kat Lightsey

Like all period classics, there are several themes addressed in this play. While I’m not trying to write a Comp II paper, these themes are what push the story along. Loneliness and the need for friendship is the basis for a big chunk of the drama. Lennie and George know that they need each other for comfort and support, and once Candy hears of their desire for a farm, he wants in on the plans as well. Even Crooks wants to join them on their American dream.

Because she is lonely, Curley’s Wife inadvertently causes trouble by wandering around the workers. This leads to her demise, which then sets the other ranch hands to avenge her death. If you haven’t read the book, I’m not going to tell you the ending. Go see the play.

Bleu Day as Dog, Keith Bell as Candy, and Jason Lane Moore as Curley

Photo Credit: Kat Lightsey

The creatives at The Pocket always do an amazing job when I visit, but this one really got me. I was invested from the time they stepped on stage until the show was over....and that ending....y’all! The gang behind me gave a collective gasp, and I teared up.

Breshears gave the most heartfelt performance as his character struggled with what he needed to do throughout the play. Then at the end, it took all of my control to not yell out ‘don’t do it, George!’ He had me right there with him struggling with that terrible decision that needed to be made.

Dan Breshears as George and Cameron Dickerson as Crooks

Photo Credit: Kat Lightsey

So, I may have quietly booed when Moore and Slaght took their bows. Both did an amazing job at making me not like their characters. I realized that Slaght’s character was a victim in a few ways, but bless it, she knew what she was doing when she was messing around with those guys.

Rick McKean as Lennie

Photo Credit: Kat Lightsey

My starry-heart eyes go to McKean, who immediately won me over with his characterization of Lennie. According to the Playbill, this is his first time with The Pocket Theater, but you would not have known that. My friend Jodi said this was a bucket list for him and let me tell you--he has nailed this role! I’m sure in real life McKean doesn’t need a caretaker, but from this production, I am a believer that he needs all the love and support he can get.

Some of my audience neighbors were from Horatio High School, who will be reading OF MICE TO MEN in their classes. I was able to talk with Principal Curtis Black and English Teachers Amanda Mcalister and Bridgett Emerson about the importance of introducing theater to their students.

Curtis Black: One of the actresses is from a town about 15 minutes north of our town. If they can see that someone from a small town can come be part of a performance like this, it might inspire them to.

Bridgett Emerson: And since we told them that they would have the opportunity to come, they have approached Ms. Mcalister with sponsoring the drama club. So, this production actually sparked an interest in creating a new performance drama club at our school.

Amanda Mcalister: Also, (coming to see the play) will help them see the words from the pages when we read plays or novels (in class). Getting to see that come to life and the emotion that goes with it makes it so much more meaningful than before.

Bridgett Emerson: Hopefully that will carry on to the next pieces that we read.

I love that this production has made such an impact on the future of theatre here in Arkansas. Of course, this couldn’t have been achieved without the help of a small army. The Production team includes Director-Steve Mitchell, Assistant Director-Betty Brown, Producer-Dan Breshears, Light Design-Thomas Griffin, Light Tech-Alitza Cabibi-Wilkin, Sound Design-Lainie Carlson, Set Design-Dan Breshears, Stange Manager-Betty Brown, and Stage Hand-Brett Blakley.

Broadway World would like to thank Kat Lightsey for these amazing photos and my hosts Jodi Tooke and David Fleming for their wonderful hospitality.