Review: EVERYBODY LOVES OPAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

In between the major musicals that they put on, Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, presents endearing productions like EVERYBODY LOVES OPAL, which plays through Saturday, Feb. 3. Originally on Broadway in 1961, this John Patrick show will have you looking for the best in everyone.

Before the show, we feasted on a plethora of tasty goodness. As always, they had the salad bar filled with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and various other salad toppers to please the connoisseurs of the group. Then the buffet was filled with Chicken Fried Chicken, Pot Roast, Gluten Free Baked Cod in Cajun Cream Sauce, Vegetarian Pasta, Green Beans, Corn Pudding, Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Yellow Squash, Cream Gravy, and for dessert, they had Bread Pudding, Oreo Fluff, Brownies, Cinnamon Sugar Churros, and Lemon Bars. I tried all the entrees and sides. Normally my favorite is the cod, but the Chicken Fried Chicken was especially tasty, and the bread pudding had peaches, which I absolutely loved. The dinner alone is worth the ticket price, but the show is equally enjoyable.

Opal Kronkie (Natalie Canerday) is a middle-aged junk finder who lives in a rundown house by herself until Gloria (Miranda Jane) and her comrades Bradford (Quinn Gasaway) and Solomon Bozo (Mark Hansen) decide to move in with her. Since she is alone in the world, they decide to take out an insurance policy and arrange an “accident” so they can collect the money. Opal has a way of winning everyone over though, so they have second thoughts about killing her. Do they kill Opal? Go see the play to find out.

Directed by Roger M. Eaves, this cast is professional grade. As an ensemble, they are tight and respond well with each other. I loved watching them all interact and go through the scenes. They kept the dialogue flowing and comical.

Canerday’s Opal is so loveable. She goes about her day peacefully with a helper’s heart. Canerday is immersed as Opal, and I honestly couldn’t tell you if she is truly playing a character or is she really that way. I am convinced that she really is Opal.

Jane’s Gloria is boisterous and friendly but a little conniving. Gasaway’s Bradford is pompous and arrogant. Hansen’s Solomon is tough yet soft at the same time. Altogether, their gang starts out united but ends up having mixed feelings towards their goals and each other. There is a small romance with Gloria and Bradford, but it is not fruitful.....and a little sad.

In these types of comedies, Gasaway always finds a way to crack me up, whether it’s his accent, his mannerisms, or his delivery in his characters. He is hilarious and one of my favorites.

Also in the ensemble is Bret Kagebein as Officer Jankie and Eaves as the Doctor who gives Opal the physical exam. Officer Jankie just wants to protect Opal and is suspicious of her new roommates, and the Doctor comes back for a repeat visit so Opal can fix his neck. Both characters give the story more depth to how Opal is loved. Eaves, of course, is a permanent fixture at Murry’s and has a charm about him that brings smiles to the regulars that visit the establishment. Kagebein has been on the Murry’s stage once before, but blends in like he is seasoned with this group of actors.

The set was designed to look like the inside of Opal’s rundown house. It had physical traits that the cast used as possible explanations of their planned accidents. It also looked like a hoarder lived there. There were stacks of junk everywhere. It definitely looked like a scavenger lived there.

It does take a small army to put on productions. The crew consists of Artistic Director- Glen J Gilbert, Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound-Keylan Alderson, Set Design-Roger M Eaves, Costumes-Katie Greer, Set Construction-Mark Carlisle, and Set Decoration-Elaina Petroukhina.

I want to give a shout out to my fabulous server Devon, and if you haven’t tried the Top Shelf Margarita, get it. I loved it!

Also, we would like to give a big THANK YOU to photographer extraordinaire Warren Mccullough for the use of these wonderful pictures. For all of your photography needs, email Warren at warmacsocialmedia@gmail.com.