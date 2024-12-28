Review: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at Conway High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Creativity abounds at Conway High School, which was evident during their HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Sunday, Dec. 8, when they presented an original skit and improv show to an enthusiastic audience of family, friends, and community members. Led by the amazing Johnny Passmore, The HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR highlighted the students' talent and imagination, featuring a lively blend of scripted scenes and spontaneous comedy. The program captured the magic of the season with plenty of laughs, sprinkled in with some dancing, music, and a festive atmosphere that brought everyone together in the holiday spirit.

Their theatrical education is shown through this performance. Most of the skits were written and directed by the CHS students. This gave the students an opportunity to showcase their innovation, collaboration, and leadership skills both on and off the stage.

“They built the set, they directed and wrote the skits (well 9/10 anyway), they designed the lights, sound, and on and on! I couldn’t be more proud of all the work these amazing students have put in over the last few months, and I count myself lucky to have been able to oversee the process,” Director Passmore said.

With ten original skits, there was no shortage of opportunities for the students to showcase their comedic timing and creativity. The audience was treated to a delightful array of holiday-themed parodies and original stories, each bringing its own unique twist to the season's classics. "Ebby" followed a teenage girl learning the value of kindness with guidance from three humorous and quirky ghosts, while "Murder on the Polar Express" turned the holiday cheer into a playful whodunit as beloved holiday characters searched for a mysterious killer.

In "Santa in Jail," the audience laughed along as the cast hilariously confessed their comical "crimes," adding a tongue-in-cheek twist to Christmas traditions. Meanwhile, "Christmas Couple's Therapy" offered a lighthearted look at the relationship between Santa and Mrs. Claus as they hilariously worked through their issues. Each skit not only entertained but also allowed the students to explore diverse characters and scenarios.

The Talent portion was seamlessly woven throughout the skits, adding variety and showcasing the diverse abilities of the performers. Ava Guenther delivered a beautiful rendition of "Frosty the Snowman" on her flute, captivating the audience with her musical talent. The dance group from the Red Curtain Family added an extra layer of festive charm with a stunning tap performance to "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," choreographed by the talented Christina Munoz Madsen.

Also in the mix was a plethora of improv games that kept the audience laughing and engaged throughout the show. Students showcased their quick wit and teamwork in games like "Freeze," where performers jumped into ongoing scenes, transforming them into entirely new scenarios with a simple tap on the shoulder, and in "Scene With a Bell," Eli Halter led the troupe through a game that had the audience roaring with laughter as the performers changed their dialogue and/or actions on the spot every time he rang the bell. The spontaneity and creativity of the improv games added an extra layer of excitement, highlighting the students' ability to think on their feet and connect with the audience in real time.

This cast was truly entertaining. The variety and originality of the program kept the audience entertained from start to finish, showcasing the hard work and imagination of the students and their mentors. This festive celebration of artistry and teamwork captured the magic of the season, leaving everyone in attendance with smiles on their faces and holiday cheer in their hearts.

Reader Reviews