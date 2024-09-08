Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Well, they did it. The cast of STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, which plays through Saturday, Sept. 14, made me cry. The emotional depth of this story is a testament to Robert Harling’s skillful writing and the actors’ ability to bring these rich, complex characters to life. It’s true sisterhood at its finest, and these women tell the story from their hearts.

Set in Truvy Jones’s (Emory Tyson Molitor) beauty salon in Louisiana which is a hub of gossip, laughter, and support, the neighborhood ladies gather on Saturdays to share their lives and build their friendships. Shelby (Sarah Ring Nichols) is getting married, and she and her mother M’Lynn (Leigh Anne Ralston) are getting ready for the event. During this process, new girl Annelle (Lexi Brooks) helps out, ex-mayor's wife Clairee (Verda Davenport Booher) waits her turn, and Ouiser (Natalie Canerday) complains about Shelby’s dad shooting off the guns to scare away the birds and in return scares the hair off her dog. Somewhere in there, Shelby’s sugar drops too low, which causes her to have a seizure. This detail is one of the key focal points of the play, forcing the women to pull together during the sadness and coming to terms what it means to be a steal magnolia.

Like I said, they made me cry. Director Don Bolinger curated a wonderful cast. This ensemble worked seamlessly together, moving the story along so well that it was easy to be caught up in their world. We were there for the jokes and camaraderie, we were there for the life changing events, and we were there during their time of emotional need.

Molitor was charming as the gracious hostess, and I was impressed that she was really doing her clients hair. Nichols and Ralston worked well as a mother/daughter duo. Their snide remarks seemed genuine just as much as their care for each other. Brooks really sold her seizure to the audience, and I’m pretty sure someone in the audience may have gotten some orange juice on them during the scene. Brooks’ Annelle went through the most character growth of the play. She embraced her newness at the beginning, her wild side, her Christian side, and ultimately became one of the girls. Booher and Canerday were great for the comic relief. Booher’s Clairee was poised yet full of life. Canerday was perfect as the grumpy Ouiser. She is so funny. Every character Canerday plays has such a unique energy that makes you smile every time she hits the stage, and this show is no different. She cracked me up.

Before the show we had a plateful of yumminess. There is always so much to eat. The salad bar always has the freshest ingredients, and there is so much to choose from with entrees and side dishes. This time around we had chicken fried chicken and mashed potatoes. I also sampled the cod and the squash casserole. Then for dessert I had the bread pudding. Honestly, you can’t beat the price for a dinner and a show, especially when the talent on the stage and in the kitchen can’t be beat.

This is the final week for this classic. I hear that the tickets are close to selling out, so grab your seats before you miss it. For more information, visit their website at www.murrysdp.com.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Don Bolinger

Artistic Director: Glen J. Gilbert

Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound: Keylan Alderson

Set Design: Sally Forth

Costumes: Katie Greer

Set Construction: Mark Carlisle

Scenic Painter & Set Decoration: Elaina Petroukhina

Photographer: Warren McCullough

